1. How did Kentucky’s season match up with the preseason expectations fans had for the program?

I think most Kentucky fans realized this program had talent. The roster is made up of the best recruiting classes in Kentucky history. But in recent years fans had seen their hopes dashed as strong starts fizzled out with a lot of losses down the stretch. When you looked at the schedule to start SEC play you saw Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Most reasonable predictions would have had Kentucky 2-2 at best in those games with 1-3 more likely than 3-1. But 3-1 is exactly what Kentucky was to start SEC play, with only an overtime loss in College Station.

The win at Florida was the real tone-setter that changed everyone's perceptions of what this team was capable of. Kentucky had lost to Florida for more than 30 straight seasons and it was pretty much penciled in as a loss because Dan Mullen was viewed as a real problem.

The offense has pretty much been what people expected. But the defense has been far and away better than anyone could have imagined.





2. Just a quick glance at the numbers shows a pretty strong imbalance between the run and the pass for Kentucky’s offense. What is that most attributable to?

Mark Stoops is pretty conservative as a coach and three years ago he brought in offensive coordinator Eddie Gran in a shift away from a failed attempt at an Air Raid offense. They probably didn't intend to be so run-heavy but that was when Benny Snell entered the program and over time Kentucky's identity has just shifted to a ball control, grind it out offense that works to protect its defense and manage the game. That has worked better this year with the best defense the program has had in a long time.

Of course, the passing game has struggled for much of the year. Quarterback Terry Wilson was a JUCO transfer before this season (he was previously at Oregon). He has had his share of ups and downs. Coupled with an iffy receiving corps and a preference for that run-dominant style, UK has definitely been one-dimensional for a lot of the year.

At the same time, Wilson has made a lot of strides down the stretch. Over the last five games for Kentucky, Wilson has a passer rating of about 154 (would be fourth in the SEC stretched out for the whole year) and has thrown seven touchdowns with two picks. So the passing game is moving in the right direction and the emergence of former big-time recruit Lynn Bowden has helped with that.

Overall I'd say it's a combination of a new quarterback with run-heavy personnel and Stoops' preference.





3. What led to Kentucky’s defensive effectiveness in limiting opponents to just 16.3 points per game this season?

We all knew Josh Allen was a talent. He was one of the nation's best pass rushers in the first half of 2017 before tapering off. But this year he has become a bona fide monster and may be the best defensive player in college football. He set the single season and career record for sacks at Kentucky this season and has been pretty much unblockable. Kentucky can get pressure against most teams without sending a lot of guys because of Allen at that hybrid "Jack" DE/OLB position. Nobody has been able to slow him down this season. The sacks don't tell the whole story. Mississippi State had about 50 penalty yards attributable to Allen alone, with false starts and holding penalties on his side.

Allen's pass rushing prowess has combined with the deepest defensive line in recent UK history, a quality linebacking corps with some good younger players, and a senior-laden secondary to produce this defense.

One of Kentucky's best players is safety Mike Edwards, a four-year starter who is very versatile. They have good safety depth and their top three corners are all seniors who are 6'3 or 6'4. They have as much length as any team in the country on the back end of the defense.

They did run into struggles against Georgia but I think the Bulldogs have proved that's not a Kentucky problem. The tackling has not been as good the last few games so they will need to get back to fundamentals during bowl prep.





4. Are there any commonalities between the games that Kentucky won or lost this season? Is there a blueprint on how to beat the ‘Cats?

I think the three losses were all pretty different. Texas A&M was the first team to not try and rush Terry Wilson with a lot of pressure. They sat back and shut down his running lanes and basically said, "OK, pick us apart." He wasn't able to do that and the offense couldn't get anything going in College Station. Wilson has improved quite a bit since then.

The Georgia loss was simply more about Georgia than Kentucky. They were playing at an extremely high level, basically the same team everyone saw against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. They had a big punt return early in the game that set the tone and Kentucky could not slow down UGA's backs on the ground.

Kentucky lost to Tennessee the week after the UGA loss in the biggest head-scratching performance of the year. Tennessee isn't very good but Kentucky didn't look mentally or emotionally prepared for that game. You have to remember, they were playing for a trip to the SEC Championship the week before against Georgia and I think one loss turned into two when they went on the road to Knoxville, a place they haven't won in more than 30 years.

The blueprint for beating Kentucky is making the Cats one-dimensional but also slowing down Snell, who hasn't been quite as successful on the back half of the schedule as he was in the first half. I also think you have to commit to the run against Kentucky. If the defense has a potential weakness it's slowing a committed downhill rushing attack. Not many teams have done that with a lot of success, but some teams have gotten away from it and that has been their undoing. The defense is at its best in passing situations where Allen is virtually unblockable and that length in the secondary covers so much of the field.





5. How is this game being received by Kentucky fans?

I can already tell they're very excited. I would expect Kentucky fans to be more excited to see their team take on Penn State than the other way around. That's just a product of the history of the respective programs.

There is a sense that fans wanted to see Kentucky in a major bowl game. They realized Kentucky isn't as good as Georgia but the Tennessee loss cost them a trip to the Peach Bowl or the Fiesta Bowl, in all likelihood, but the way they finished the season with a 56-10 win against archrival Louisville seems to have fans excited again.

There will be a large number of Kentucky fans using this as a chance to vacation in Florida during a cold time of year. And I think a lot of fans are anxious to see if the Cats can avenge that 1998 Outback Bowl loss.