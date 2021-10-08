Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa

Penn State will face its third ranked opponent in the first six weeks of its 2021 schedule when it travels to Iowa for a Saturday afternoon date at Kinnick Stadium. And this one figures to be a doozy. The No. 4-ranked Nittany Lions will face off in their first top-five pairing since 1999 when the No. 3 Hawkeyes play host, and all eyes will be on the national FOX broadcast for a 4 p.m. kick. To preview the matchup, we caught up with friend to BWI and publisher of HawkeyeReport.com, Tom Kakert, to get a better idea of what the Nittany Lions will be up against.

Penn State will try to bring down Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson, who leads the team with 430 yards on 99 carries this season. (AP Newsroom)

1) Neither Penn State nor Iowa probably would have anticipated being ranked in the top five at this point in the season. Fair? For Iowa, what do you make of this team and how it has performed so far against the expectations it carried coming into the year?

TK: While Iowa opened the season as a Top 20ish team, it certainly is a bit of a surprise that they are now sitting at No. 3 in the country. I think part of that was simply schedule-related, specifically the trip to Iowa State to face a Cyclone team that was Top 10 in the country to begin the season. However, Iowa beat Iowa State for the sixth straight time and that, combined with the win over Indiana to open the season, helped the Hawkeyes rise up the rankings. After the victory over the Hoosiers, Iowa jumped to the Top 10. After the Iowa State win, Iowa was pushing for the top five. Now, you could argue in hindsight that Indiana isn’t as strong this year and Iowa State now has a pair of losses, so those wins are perhaps a little less significant now. I think the interesting thing with this Iowa team is how they have continued to develop throughout the last two seasons. Last summer, in addition to dealing with trying to play football in a global pandemic, the Hawkeyes dealt with a major social issue regarding accusations of racial inequality within the program. Long-time strength coach Chris Doyle was let go and then once the season started, Iowa began with an 0-2 record. Since that 21-20 loss to Northwestern, Iowa has not suffered a defeat. They are now up to 11 straight wins and counting and it’s pretty remarkable that they held things together last year after that rocky start and trying to deal with social issues within the team. A lot of programs might have folded up shop, but the Hawkeyes kept grinding and the result is 11 straight victories and a No. 3 ranking in the national polls.

2) What is the scouting report on Spencer Petras, strengths and weaknesses?

TK: I think it's fair to say that Spencer Petras has been a bit of a lightning rod when it comes to Hawkeye fans. Some think he's done ok and continues to improve and others believe he needs to be replaced. Much of that was due to a rough start to the 2020 season which saw him throw just one touchdown and three interceptions in the first two contests. He did improve during the rest of the 2020 season and his play continued to improve. This year, once again, the skeptics remain, but even his staunchest critics admitted that the win over Maryland might have been the best moment of his Iowa career. He completed 21 of 30 passes for three touchdowns and he also rushed for two more scores. I think his weakness has been accuracy. He's still stuck under 60 percent and until he becomes more accurate they are going to howling about this shortcoming. I think from a strength perspective, you start with his arm. While he might not be the most accurate passer, he has a big arm that can get the ball down the field. One area where he has improved is his touch. He's putting more air under the ball on downfield passes and the results have been very positive.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards last season in a win at Penn State. (AP Newsroom)

3) If Iowa could draw up an offensive game plan of exactly what it would like to do, what would that look like?

TK: Under Kirk Ferentz and with his son, Brian Ferentz, who is the Hawkeyes offensive coordinator, they want to be balanced. The closer you are to an equal split between running and passes should be around 50 percent. For Iowa, the ideal offensive game plan is going to include establishing the ground game early on in the contest. Ideally, Iowa would like to average something north of 4.5 yards per carry in a perfect world. If that run game gets going then Iowa can start clicking with the play-action offense and potentially take some shots down the field. What has been interesting in this season, in particular, Iowa has run less play action and simply dropping back to pass and the results have been OK. In the last three weeks, they have done much better at hitting the deep passing game.

4) The 2016 season was the last instance I could find of Iowa not finishing in the top 35 in the country for turnovers gained. What makes this defensive system so proficient at creating takeaways?

TK: I tend to give defensive credit for the scheme and how they have been so successful to defensive coordinator Phil Parker. The faces around him have changed, but Parker continues to dial up an opportunistic defense that doesn’t yield many points and creates a lot of turnovers. This year the turnovers have been amped up to what I think anyone would agree is an unsustainable number. Iowa had six interceptions last week and they have 12 overall this season, which is tied for the lead in turnovers this season. I think the success can be traced to a couple of things. First, Phil Parker and to some extent assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace, have dialed up some great game plans. They do an excellent job of disguising their coverages and keeping them hidden longer than most do and that has helped to lead to interceptions. While the pass rush hasn’t been overwhelming it has been good enough and strong enough to help with the turnover machine keep cranked up. Second, I would say that the players involved in the back seven are talented, smart, and skilled. Lastly, I think the Iowa coaches have established a culture on defense. They listen to the coaches and follow the assignments. That might sound simple, but it’s pretty challenging, and following their assignments has paid off in containing opponents and creating a lot of turnovers.

5) For lack of a better word, what's the vibe around this game from the Iowa program, its fans, or the media? How is Penn State being perceived?

TK: Iowa City is certainly buzzing heading into this game. While the Hawkeyes have played in plenty of big games of the years and there have been some great wins at Kinnick Stadium, this is the first time since 1985 when Iowa and Michigan were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the county that a game with two teams ranked this high has taken place in Iowa City. While the players and coaches seemed pretty focused and relaxed, the fans are already very excited and those of us on the media are in full build-up mode heading into the game on Saturday afternoon. As far as Penn State is concerned, I think fans love this rivalry. And it’s a good rivalry. The entire Ferentz era has been filled with great games against the Nittany Lions. The most significant early win of the Ferentz era was over Penn State in 2001. There was the legendary 6-4 win in Happy Valley, the Daniel Murray field goal in 2008, and the Clayborn block in 2009. There’s also the fact that James Franklin is 4-1 against Iowa with the only loss coming last year. My sense is most Iowa fans have a ton of respect for Penn State.

Bonus) What's your pick?