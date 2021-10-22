Behind Enemy Lines: Illinois

Penn State has had a bye week and another for preparation leading into its game with Illinois this Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Will it be enough for the Nittany Lions to shake off the loss to Iowa, recover from its injuries, and improve to 6-1 on the season against an Illini program that has notched a 2-5 record to date? Blue White Illustrated caught up with Doug Bucshon, publisher at OrangeAndBlueNews.com, to learn more about what the Nittany Lions will be facing when the Illini come to town:

Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema is in his first season with the Illini (AP Newsroom)

1) Just because his comments immediately generated some outside attention, what did you make of Bret Bielema’s offensive line comments Tuesday?

(Editor's note: For reference, this is what Bielema had to say on Monday when asked about his recruiting philosophy. "As this roster continues to transition, I've got to make tough decisions. The players have to make decisions. The roster is going to have to change to get to where we want to be to win a championship. I recognized that probably midway through the spring last year, through the summer. Certain positions haven't probably played out the way they envisioned them to, in particular the offensive line. "I don't believe we have a player in the two-deep that they've recruited here over the last three years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department, and that's a major concern.")

DB: If he had a do-over, Bielema might have chosen his words a bit differently to soften the blow, but he didn’t say anything that we didn’t already know. He and his staff must flip the roster at several key positions groups to have a shot at turning this ship around, and offensive line is a top priority. There just isn’t a lot of legitimate Big Ten in the O-line room beyond the starters, and three of the key players are super seniors playing out their eligibility this year. Not only is there not much depth of talent, the guys he has don’t fit the mauler type mold that have typified the successful teams Bielema coached at Wisconsin.

2) Do you have a sense yet as to what type of identity he’d like to instill in the program moving forward, and how he intends to get there?

DB: Of course, recruiting is the lifeblood of any program, and Bielema is a hands-on guy on the recruiting trail. If he wants to build the program into what he envisions, that’s the only road to get there. What will that identity be? Offensively, it will be based on establishing the running game from a pro-style scheme. The game has changed since he was in Madison, so we won’t see three-yards-and-a cloud of dust, but they will want to chew up yards on the ground. We’ve seen a lot of inside and outside zone this year to RB Chase Brown and freshman Josh McCray, was well as stretch plays designed to get the ball in space out on the edge. On the other side of the ball, Bielema and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters switched to a 3-4 base alignment. To make it work, they’ll need more size up front, and more speed coming off the edge. But we’ve already seen improvement. The overall stats aren’t great, but Walters has his unit playing sound assignment football and improving every week. You have to give Bielema credit. He does have a vision of the kind of team he wants to field, and they’ve stuck with that identity and will now have to recruit to it.

3) In the close losses this season, what have been the differentiating factors and have you seen any signs of dividends for this group from those experiences?

DB: In the close losses to UTSA, Maryland, and Purdue, it’s basically come down to not being able to execute at key moments in those games and make the most of opportunities. It sounds cliched, but these guys haven't learned how to win yet, and at crunch time they like the playmakers who can put the team on their back and finish off opponents. Quarterback play has been a major factor. Former Michigan transfer Brandon Peters has really struggled with his decision making and pocket presence. The Illini passing game is one of the most inefficient in all of college football. Peters has also been banged up. His backup, Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski, has really struggled to make the easy throws. Bielema is getting underclassmen increasingly involved every game. If there’s anyone who has benefitted from being close but not getting over the hump, it’s that group. They’ve shown they can be competitive, and just need a nudge and a few more difference-makers to grab more wins and get things trending up.

4) If you could draw up a simplified version of how this Illinois team would ideally like to win games, what would that look like?

DB: The Illini would need to rush for 200+ yards against Penn State, covert on third down, finish in the red zone, and win the time of possession. Their only real chance is to break off some big plays in the running game and keep the chains moving. If they fall behind and have to put the ball in the air, it’s going to get ugly. Like in most upsets, the Illini would also need to be at least a +2 in turnover margin. They need to win the field position battle. In the 24-0 loss to Wisconsin, the Illini offense reached opponent territory just once in the game, forcing the defense to play with its back to the wall.

5) What’s your pick?