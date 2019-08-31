We caught up with Idaho beat writer Colton Clark of the Lewiston Tribune to learn more about Penn State's matchup at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon, and he provided the goods. Check out our Q&A, below.

1) If Penn State’s best asset defensively is its pass rush, how suited are Idaho’s offensive line and quarterback for mitigating some of that pressure?

It probably won’t be pretty, but I’d be surprised if strong guard Noah Johnson doesn’t hold his own inside, regardless of the competition. He’s a legitimate NFL prospect and a four-year starter. Around him, there’s a lot of “most experience in three years” talk, considering the Vandals return 92 starts, the most since their 9-4 bowl season in 2016. While I agree with the value of a tested O-line, Idaho’s trenches over the past two years — comprised of a few of the same guys — really toiled in pass-pro. The Vandals finished 2017 with more sacks allowed than anyone in the FBS, and in ’18, didn’t permit much to appear on the stat sheet, but did have their quarterbacks often scrambling, right off the completions of their drop-backs. Two other hogs — sophs Logan Floyd and Matt Faupusa, at strong tackle and quick guard, respectively — started as true freshman. As you know, that’s not typical, but it’ll probably end up being a boon sooner rather than later. Just, sooner isn’t Saturday.

I fully expect coach Paul Petrino to run a lot of quick game to minimize pressure on the line and ensure that his son, quarterback Mason Petrino, does not end up seriously hurt (he’s struggled with shoulder injuries). In Paul Petrino’s perfect world, you’ll see the ball thrown within two seconds by either the approximately 5-foot-10, 180-pound Mason, or the 6-4, 285-pound Colton Richardson. I know, quite the disparity. Quarterback mobility will be nonexistent — Mason isn’t fast enough to escape Penn State’s D-linemen and, well, the other speaks for himself.





2) Regardless of the final score, are there a few players on either side of the ball that you would anticipate having a good day?

Noah and Noah — that’s Johnson and Elliss. Johnson is an ’18 FCS All-American and practically a shoe-in to garner those plaudits once again. He’s 6-4, 300, but has some of the best footwork and anchors sturdier than probably any Vandal O-linemen since former first-rounder Mike Iupati (of course, not saying Johnson is Iupati-caliber).

As for Elliss: It’s funny, he’s crept completely under the radar this preseason, which shouldn’t be easy given that he’s 6-4, 350, and has virtually no gut. I’d expect Elliss to stun some of Penn State’s O-linemen; he’s at their level. Elliss was a four-star former Mississippi State commit out of Colorado powerhouse Valor Christian. He had some eligibility problems before he could start his career, and eventually came out here to be closer to his family. His father, Luther, is UI’s D-line coach and a former All-Pro and 10-year NFL vet. One of Noah’s brothers — Christian — is UI’s all-league sam backer, although he’ll be suspended for Week 1. Another of his linebacking brothers, Kaden, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints in April, and he’s started three preseason games. It’s safe to say folks love the Ellisses around here. They’ve been UI’s cream of the crop as of late, and Noah might be the best one. He’s legitimately an SEC D-tackle whose body one might compare to Aaron Donald, just based on muscle and lack of fat, which seems almost unnatural for his weight.

Otherwise, I’d expect receiver Jeff Cotton to battle — he’s big and physical — and free safety Davontae Ginwright has been around the FBS block. In fact, he was a regular on that 13-1 Western Michigan team from 2016.





3) Were the defensive numbers last season the result of a few clunkers, or did the unit generally struggle through the year?

Struggle-bus, in every sense. Much of that comes from the change in conference. See, the Vandals were members of the Sun Belt from 2014-17, and ended up fashioning a style more conducive to matching the defense-minded, ground-and-pound mentality of that league. UI became a big team, with hulking, gap-plugging D-linemen and a defensive backfield that wasn’t accustomed to over-the-top heaves — that stuff just didn’t happen much. It developed over those four years, and the Vandals expected they could carry that style and their FBS talent into the Big Sky and flourish.

Obviously, this was not at all the case. The D-line was torched on the outside by speedy signal callers and battered by the prevalence of RPOs. And then came the deep balls against a secondary that simply couldn’t run with some of those wideouts. They’d creep up — as Sun Belt teams are wont to do — then promptly be punished for it. That’s why you’ll see eight or nine new defensive starters, a handful of them transfers. The Vandals wanted to become speedster, open-field tackling specialists on the outside, and they wanted to expand the DB rotation, and pack it with FBS transfers boasting a healthy length-speed blend. But they wanted 700 pounds up front, too.

If you go through the schedule, you’ll notice that Idaho fared well against opponents that weren’t flashy, and just wanted to test the Vandals physically in the run game.





4) If Idaho wanted to force Penn State into becoming a one-dimensional offense for the day, which relative strength would it play to?

I could see the Vandals playing the field position game, and emphasizing punts from All-American Cade Coffey, who’s got a knack for dropping them in corners inside the 10. I think if they can manage that, then they’d load up their two 350-pounders inside and try to prompt runners out. Or really, do anything they can to get Sean Clifford’s back against the end zone, and force him to make uncomfortable throws quickly and with little room. But of all, I believe it’ll start with the defensive line, which is most likely the Vandals’ top position group. Plug up the middle, then take what you’ve learned from the Big Sky, and seal those edges. After, hope you can rattle a young quarterback.







5) What impact, if at all, do you expect to see for the Vandals from travel and playing in a bigger atmosphere in this game?

Actually, the Vandals were one of the top-three farthest-traveling teams of the FBS every season as a member of the Sun Belt. UI is in the Pacific Northwest, and its league opponents were in Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia. That’s nothing new. The coaches said they have a special routine lined up for cross-country games to help players adapt.

Much of the same can be said about body-bag games. The Vandals generally play a couple of them per year, and since Petrino’s been here, the school’s been paid somewhere around $10 million to get blown out. Last year was capped with a bad loss at Florida in the Swamp, so there’s at least experience.

There will be quite a few young players and juco products making their debuts Saturday, so I fully expect mental errors and jitters galore, the latter trend Petrino anticipates as well in front of 100k. I’m fairly sure it’ll be the largest crowd Idaho’s ever seen if it exceeds (I think the number is) 93,000.