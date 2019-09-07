News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 11:49:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Buffalo

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 14th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

What will the Nittany Lions be facing when Buffalo visits Beaver Stadium Saturday evening? We caught up with Zach Memmott of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle to learn more about Penn State's next...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}