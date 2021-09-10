Behind Enemy Lines: Ball State

Penn State passed its first test of the 2021 season, turning around a slow offensive start to push past Wisconsin in a 16-10 win at Camp Randall Stadium last Saturday. As challenging as any opener in the program's recent history, the question is whether or not the Nittany Lions are out of the woods as they return to Beaver Stadium for the first game in front of a full house since 2019. Hosting Ball State, the reigning MAC champion from the 2020 season, the Nittany Lions will need to recover quickly from its taxing effort in Madison and overcome a Cardinals program loaded with returning experience. Will it be enough to advance to 2-0 leading into next week's much-anticipated home date with Auburn? What will Penn State be facing in Ball State? Are there any obvious challenges Nittany Lion fans should be aware of in Saturday's game? We caught up with Robby General, beat reporter for The Muncie Star-Press covering the Ball State football program, to get a better feel for the Cardinals as they visit Penn State this weekend: Penn State coach James Franklin radio show recap: 3 key takeaways Path to victory: 3 things Penn State football must do to beat Ball State

Ball State freshman running back Carson Steele ripped off a 37-yard touchdown run in the Cardinals win against Western Illinois last weekend.

1) Coming off last season’s success, what are the expectations for Ball State this year?

RG: The expectations for Ball State, both internally and externally, are perhaps the highest they've ever been. The Cardinals want to repeat as Mid-American Conference champions and the sixth-year seniors want to leave their legacy as the best football team the Cardinals have ever had.

2) What’s the scouting report on Justin Hall and, maybe as an aside, do you find it interesting at all that a player with his accolades didn’t land in the Power Five for his final year of college ball?

RG: Justin Hall is a unique talent. He's fast and super athletic (he's leaped over multiple defenders), can burn most secondaries, and is used in the running and return game, as well. I guess it is a little interesting, but not surprising considering this entire team came back along with Hall, who has the chance to be No. 1 in several categories within Ball State's record book.

3) Penn State is expecting to face an experienced team Saturday. In what ways does that manifest itself for this Ball State group?

RG: Ball State if confident. Drew Plitt returns at quarterback, four out of five offensive linemen started last year, the receivers and running backs return veterans, the secondary, defensive line, and linebacking corps are nearly identical from last year and new faces - on both sides of the ball - have seemed to mesh well. The Cardinals know what they're doing. The defense is in year No. 2 under coordinator Tyler Stockton and the offense added plenty of weapons. They've played competitively against Power Five teams over the years and don't seem intimidated entering this matchup.

4) If Ball State is susceptible in any area defensively, what would it be?

RG: As we saw in Week One, the big plays (particularly through the air) are something Ball State needs to address. Western Illinois stayed in the game and was able to score because of some big passing plays, including a 75-yard touchdown pass, throughout the game. The run defense was solid, but it also didn't face three backs on the Doak Walker Award watch list, so we'll see if the Cardinals can continue stopping the run.

5) For lack of a better phrase, what’s the vibe around this game for Ball State? Super Bowl, just another game, or something in between?

RG: Ball State is ready for a challenge. I think, more than anything, these players are ready to prove what they are capable of on a national stage. They know it's a unique opportunity to face the No. 11-ranked team in the country and I think they're confident that they can have some success.

