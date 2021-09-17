Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn

Penn State has won at Wisconsin and fended off MAC favorite Ball State. Now, another test is on deck: No. 22 Auburn. The Nittany Lions and Tigers meet at 7:30 p.m., Saturday night, and there are many questions about the visitors after new head coach Bryan Harsin's team stomped Akron and Alabama State to start the 2021 season. Both teams are 2-0, and a sellout, White Out crowd is expected in State College. Is Auburn ready for it? What should PSU fans make of the Tigers? And what's the word on their best playmakers? We caught up with Christian Clemente, an analyst from Rivals' Auburn Sports site, to get a better feel for the Tigers ahead of kickoff at Beaver Stadium. Penn State coach James Franklin radio show recap: 3 key takeaways Path to victory: 3 things Penn State football must do to beat Auburn

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has horrible home/road splits, which is something to watch for on Saturday when the Tigers visit the Penn State Nittany Lions. AP photo

1) James Franklin effectively said his staff don’t know what to make of Auburn on film from the first two games the Tigers played this season. Do you have a sense yet of who and what this team is? (Maybe the more important addendum: Does Auburn know?)

CC: So I wish I had a little more of a concrete answer for this one, but I’m still in a wait-and-see mode when it comes to this Auburn team. I know this team wants to control the ground game with Tank Bigsby and play good defense — some old-school football. However, Bo Nix looked stronger than expected in the first two games. If he truly has improved, they might not be forced to play as a run-heavy, defense-oriented team. I think Franklin and Penn State are being smart by saying they don’t know what to make of Auburn. I feel the same way and while the Auburn coaches know roughly what they have, a lot will be learned this weekend.

2) What have you seen from Bo Nix in the first two games and how does it compare to his prior performances?

CC: Bo Nix has been heavily criticized during his first two seasons on the Plains. He struggled in big road games, he rolled out of the pocket almost instantly, he threw off his back foot far too much and he just did not look even remotely close to the 5-star he was tabbed as coming out of high school. While I’ve given Nix criticism at times, I do believe he was dealt a bad hand. The offensive line never did him any favors and the previous coaching staff probably hurt him more than it helped him. The new staff has only been here for nine months and they’ve already corrected some of his issues. He’s got a much better pocket presence and doesn’t panic as soon as it starts to collapse. He’ll actually step up in the pocket instead of roll out or get sacked. I haven’t seen his backyard football habits like throwing off his back foot pop up this year, either. Now while he seems to have dealt with those issues, the big one we don’t know about is playing on the road. Will Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo have solved or improved his road woes? That remains to be seen.

3) If Auburn could blueprint how it wants to win offensively, what would it look like?

CC: Yeah, so it’s going to roll through Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter (RB No. 2 Shaun Shivers is not expected to be available). Bigsby is clearly the most talented player on this team and while he hasn’t ever played a road game with a full stadium, the moment will not be too big for him. Auburn knows that it has one of the best running backs in the country in him and a backup that can provide quality snaps while Bigsby rests. Surprisingly this year Auburn’s offensive line has been better as a pass-blocking unit compared to run-blocking, but I’d expect that to flip now that Auburn’s facing some quality opponents. The last thing Auburn wants to do is get into a big hole and put a ton of pressure on Nix to lead a comeback. Simply put: Control the clock and win the ground game with Bigsby. Rely on Nix only when needed.

4) Same question for the defense. If playing to every strength that unit has, how would a perfect defensive performance unfold?

CC: Avoiding the big plays is the key for Auburn’s defense in Happy Valley. This defensive line and the EDGE rushers have proven they can get to the quarterback. The linebackers are strong and the cornerbacks are probably the strength of the unit, with five guys they can rely on at corner. But safety Smoke Monday has historically had issues with receivers getting past him in coverage and SEMO transfer Bydarrius Knighten has looked lost at times so far this year starting beside him. Auburn’s looked to Ladarrius Tennison and Zion Puckett with Knighten struggling, so that’s one thing to look out for on Saturday. With the safeties the weakness, Auburn’s defensive line needs to contain Noah Cain. The EDGE rushers need to put pressure on Sean Clifford and make sure that the corners aren’t stuck out there in coverage for too long. I think Auburn will be fine if it’s allowing short passes, but they’re going to really look to stop any big, explosive plays out of Jahan Dotson or Parker Washington from happening.

5) For lack of a better word, what’s the vibe around the program for this game? Daunting trip north? White Out hype? Just another game?

CC: I think there’s some nervous optimism out of the program right now. They feel really good about how the Bryan Harsin era has started, but they know the real challenge starts now. There’s definitely a lot of talk about the White Out and they know it’ll be a tough atmosphere to play in, but I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of nerves about playing in Happy Valley. Auburn’s played at Alabama, at Georgia, at LSU, at Florida, and in other extremely tough road atmospheres before. They’re used to this.