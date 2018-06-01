A member of the Rivals250, Beamon originally committed to North Carolina in June 2017, but it quickly became clear that he wasn’t done looking at other schools. Penn State was one of the first programs that emerged, as Beamon and his mother visited twice this past season for games against Georgia State and Michigan.

Come March, Beamon backed out of that commitment, announcing that Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and South Carolina, along with Penn State, were now in the mix. However, out of those schools, only Ohio State ultimately earned a visit, which took place back in April. Once Beamon returned to Penn State on May 12, it became clear that the Lions were in an excellent position.

“This was the first time that I actually got to see their whole school and their facilities,” Beamon told Blue White Illustrated a few days after his visit last month. “I saw the locker room, the weight room, stuff like that. I liked everything. I really liked their weight room and the presentation they showed us about academics. Also, their locker room is really nice. Everything is up to date. It’s pretty sweet.”

Beamon’s mother also had good things to say, most notably about the academic presentation that they received.

“I would just say that, overall, I was very pleased with the academic presentation,” said Felecia Beamon. “They have a variety of degree programs that are pursued by their football players. I really liked that. I think they also have a pretty good structure in place for the kids to get the help that they need. I was really impressed.”