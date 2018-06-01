Beamon commits to Penn State
Penn State’s run in the Class of 2019 continued Friday, as four-star prospect Hakeem Beamon announced his commitment.
A member of the Rivals250, Beamon originally committed to North Carolina in June 2017, but it quickly became clear that he wasn’t done looking at other schools. Penn State was one of the first programs that emerged, as Beamon and his mother visited twice this past season for games against Georgia State and Michigan.
Come March, Beamon backed out of that commitment, announcing that Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and South Carolina, along with Penn State, were now in the mix. However, out of those schools, only Ohio State ultimately earned a visit, which took place back in April. Once Beamon returned to Penn State on May 12, it became clear that the Lions were in an excellent position.
“This was the first time that I actually got to see their whole school and their facilities,” Beamon told Blue White Illustrated a few days after his visit last month. “I saw the locker room, the weight room, stuff like that. I liked everything. I really liked their weight room and the presentation they showed us about academics. Also, their locker room is really nice. Everything is up to date. It’s pretty sweet.”
Beamon’s mother also had good things to say, most notably about the academic presentation that they received.
“I would just say that, overall, I was very pleased with the academic presentation,” said Felecia Beamon. “They have a variety of degree programs that are pursued by their football players. I really liked that. I think they also have a pretty good structure in place for the kids to get the help that they need. I was really impressed.”
The Chesterfield, Va., native is now the ninth prospect to join Penn State’s 2019 class and the first along the defensive line. The Lions are expected to add two more prospects along the defensive front. Zach Harrison, from Lewis Center, Ohio, Jared Hunte, Middle Village, N.Y., Adisa Isaac, Brooklyn, and David Ojabo, Blairtown, N.J., are all players to keep an eye.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Beamon has played defensive end throughout high school, but he has the frame to potentially grow into a defensive tackle. He’s currently ranked No. 237 overall, No. 25 at the strongside defensive end position and eighth overall in Virginia for the Class of 2019.
Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman believes that Beamon is an ideal fit in Sean Spencer's defensive line.
"Beamon is a great prospect for what Penn State likes to do with their defensive line," Friedman said. "He has a big frame to fill out and has really come a long way on the technical side of his game. Once the Penn State strength and conditioning staff get a hold of Beamon, he is going to be a real force for the Nittany Lions. His versatility will allow him to stay on the field in every situation, playing defensive end and possibly moving to the interior of the defensive line in passing situations."
Friedman added, "Taking a wider view of Penn State's recruiting efforts, you can't say enough about how well the Nittany Lions are doing on the recruiting trail, especially in Virginia. Devyn Ford and Brandon Smith, the state's top two prospects, are already committed to the Nittany Lions and Beamon gives them three of the state's top ten."
