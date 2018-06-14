“I think we need to have another successful season so it's not one of those one-hit wonder things and the program really is on the rise,” Battle said months later at preseason media day. “We've had a great offseason and we really think we have a chance to be good. We have a lot of young guys that will have to play a larger role than maybe most freshmen have to. We're expecting a lot out of those guys, and I think that will lead a lot to our success.”

It was, undoubtedly, the start of something bigger in the minds of the players who made it happen, and they were determined to keep it going.

The former Nittany Lion guard earned a championship in the postseason tournament following a sterling sophomore season playing alongside Jamelle Cornley. That group, stringing together a then program-best 27-11 overall record capped by a semifinal win against Notre Dame and a championship over Baylor, earned the first national tournament title in Penn State men’s basketball history.

Then they fell apart.



What had appeared to be a springboard season proved to be just the opposite. Instead of shedding its history of mediocrity toward something better overall for the program, the Nittany Lions produced just 11 total wins in the 2009-10 season, had a nightmarish 0-12 start to the Big Ten schedule, finished in last place with a 3-15 mark, and capped the year with a demoralizing 76-55 first round loss to Minnesota in the conference tournament.

Learning from the deep letdown, Battle and his teammates would return the program to the postseason during the 2010-11 campaign, finally getting Penn State back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.

Seven years and a European career later, Battle has since announced his retirement from a playing career, citing nagging injuries. But the experience of that lost junior season as a Nittany Lion, one in which high hopes were quickly dismantled and reshaped into a serious case of humility, is something that has stayed with him.

Back at Penn State earlier this month for the annual Coaches Vs. Cancer charity event, Battle reflected on what happened in the immediate aftermath of the NIT run and offered his insights on how this year’s group of Nittany Lions might avoid the same fate.

“The most important thing is not to stay on that high for too long,” said Battle. “We had a horrible season the year after. It's a little bit tougher when you become a target when you're successful. It's different from being the hunter.”

Certainly, Penn State’s Big Ten counterparts are unlikely to overlook the group returning for the 2018-19 season, even without first-team all-conference point guard Tony Carr, plus senior shooting guard Shep Garner and veteran forward Julian Moore. Having earned a season-sweep against Ohio State, plus wins against Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, Iowa, and Illinois, the top-half finish in the conference standings is likely to change the dynamic in many ways next year.

According to Battle, then, the key is to work that much harder this offseason rather than simply celebrating the accomplishments made to date.

“You gotta really focus in,” said Battle. “Don't rest on the laurels of such a great season, but build on that, really get back to what got you there, the basics, day in and day out, to continue to get better.”

His playing career finished, Battle might just have an opportunity to make those points hit home to the Nittany Lions next season.

In a relationship that has built up since Battle’s Penn State career came to a close, the former Nittany Lion and current head coach Patrick Chambers have discussed the possibility of furthering the bond in the coming weeks and months.

“To have a great relationship with your all-time leading scorer and one of the best players to ever come out of Penn State is really important,” said Chambers. “It was important for me when I took the job. I met him early, so when I first took the job he was still around, so I was able to build that relationship, and then we really wanted to stay in touch with him. Talor and I have really gotten very close over the past couple of years. So close he might even join us this year in some capacity.”

Potentially a fit to fill a consultant role with the program, Battle could handle outreach to the community and former players, as well as lending a hand in fundraising responsibilities, said Chambers.

Now considering making the jump into the pool of coaching as he transitions his basketball career to its next phase, Battle said he feels like his insights could be of some value, especially at Penn State.

“This is the only thing I've ever done, so I have some knowledge,” said Battle. “I played here, especially, I played at this level, so with the kids coming up I feel like I got a lot to share.”