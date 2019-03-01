“I’m excited to see what I can get for the 40-yard dash. I'm excited for everything, really. But the 40 I think is the big thing here at the Combine that a lot of people look at,” Bates told reporters Thursday afternoon in his media availability. “It might not matter a whole lot for the offensive line position, but for the 10-yard split, that 20-yard split for me, and I'm excited to show what I can do.”

Before even hitting the field for his workout Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, former Penn State offensive lineman Ryan Bates was eager to test out in the 40-yard dash.

Clocking in with a 5.09 second time in the 40, Bates tested out as a top performer among all offensive linemen at the combine in the event, tying for 10th.

Putting up 28 reps in the bench press (tied-9th), a 7.45 second time in the three-cone drill (3rd), and a time of 4.53 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle (tied-5th), Bates produced a performance likely to boost his stock leading into the NFL Draft.

“I feel great. I've prepared for this moment my whole life,” said Bates. “We did the bench not too long ago. I got 28 reps. I was real happy with that and I gotta use that momentum to carry it on to all the field events.”

For that preparation, Bates credited his time at Penn State.

Pointing specifically to the impact of Nittany Lion director of performance enhancement, Dwight Galt, during his career, Bates said that his transformation physically and his preparation for this week’s combine had everything to do with the moment in front of him.

“Penn State did a great job preparing me. I talked not too long ago about Dwight Galt and the whole strength and conditioning program they have there,” said Bates. “When I went in to Penn State, real light, 270-275, gained 30-35 pounds of muscle. They've prepared me. Everything I've done there has prepared me for this moment.”

NFL Combine Results - Day One

OL Ryan Bates

Bench - 28 (T9)

40-yard Dash - 5.09 seconds (T10)

Vertical - 27 inches (T28)

Broad Jump - 102 inches (T32)

Three-cone drill - 7.45 (3)

20-yard shuttle - 4.53 (T5)

60-yard shuttle - DNP

RB Miles Sanders

Bench - 20 reps (Tied 14th)

40-yard dash - 4.49 seconds (T6)

Vertical Jump - 36 inches (T6)

Broad Jump - 124 inches (6)

Three-cone drill - 6.89 seconds (1)

20-yard shuttle - 4.19 seconds (3)

60-yard shuttle - DNP

OL Connor McGovern

Bench - 28 (T9)

40-yard Dash - DNP

Vertical - DNP

Broad Jump - 112 inches (T8)

Three-cone drill - 7.66 seconds (T8)

20-yard shuttle - 4.57 seconds (9)

60-yard shuttle - DNP