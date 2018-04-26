Ticker
Barkley picked No. 2 overall; lands with New York Giants

BWI Staff
Saquon Barkley is headed to the NFL, selected with the second overall pick by the New York Giants in the draft Thursday night in Dallas.

Saquon Barkley has been waiting to be selected in the NFL Draft his whole life, the former Nittany Lion All-American running back has said.

Thursday night, he didn't have to wait long.

Drafted No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley will begin his NFL career with the New York Giants.

"In my opinion, the best player in this draft is Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants just picked him up," said ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

With the selection, Barkley became the first Nittany Lion to be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft since Jared Odrick was selected No. 28 overall by Miami in 2010.

Additionally, Penn State's last top five overall pick in the NFL Draft was Levi Brown, the No. 5 overall selection by Arizona in 2007. He is the highest selected Nittany Lion to go in the NFL Draft since LaVar Arrington went No. 2 to Washington.

