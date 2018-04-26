Saquon Barkley has been waiting to be selected in the NFL Draft his whole life, the former Nittany Lion All-American running back has said.

Thursday night, he didn't have to wait long.

Drafted No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley will begin his NFL career with the New York Giants.

"In my opinion, the best player in this draft is Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants just picked him up," said ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.