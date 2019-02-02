Earlier this week, former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley pulled in an online vote as the NFL's Rookie of the Year.



Saturday evening, the Associated Press made the honor a little more formal.

Following a breakout rookie season with the New York Giants, including his first Pro Bowl selection for the NFC, the former Nittany Lion standout was named the Associated Press 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Thanking his teammates and the NY Giants organization

"Looking at this award and reflecting on this year, my life, any kid that looks up to me or any athlete in this building, you can do anything in the world as long as you put your mind to it and continue to work, anything is possible," said Barkley.