A lawsuit filed Monday by former Penn State football team physician, Dr. Scott Lynch, against Penn State head coach James Franklin and other administrators alleged that Franklin tried to influence the clearance of injured players. In the time since, former players of Franklin's have taken to social media to reject those allegations using first-hand experiences with the head coach. Most recently, tight end Adam Breneman, who was forced to retire due to injuries during his Penn State career, chimed in on the subject via Twitter, sharing that he never felt pressured or rushed by Franklin to return to action.

I feel compelled to shed some light on my experience with @coachjfranklin and how he treated me when I was injured for 2 years straight at PSU. That was a tough, difficult time for me but he could not have been more understanding or caring during the entire process. — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) August 28, 2019

We met often, sometimes more than once a week, and he would check in to see how I was feeling and, more importantly, where I was mentally.



Never once did he attempt to pressure me into playing or rush me back. He was adamant that I take as much time as I needed to get healthy. — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) August 28, 2019

I obviously ended up retiring and leaving Penn State, but during some of the darkest points of my career I had a head coach who was supportive and approachable. I'll always be thankful to him for that. — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) August 28, 2019

Further, former star Penn State running back and reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley discussed his own experiences with injuries and Franklin's response to them during his career with the Nittany Lions. In the story, Barkley discussed an injury early in his true freshman season at Penn State that sidelined him for two weeks but ultimately resulted in his healthy return to action later during the 2015 campaign. “I personally wanted to get back on the field as fast as I could,” Barkley said. “And play as fast as I could. James Franklin was awesome for me. I tried to force it and he just wouldn’t allow me force it. I sat out the next two weeks and was able to come out and be healthy the rest of the season.”

One day after #PennState head coach James Franklin was named in a lawsuit by a former University Dr. claiming he was pressured to rush injured players back onto the field, #Giants running back @Saquon Barkley shared a much different experience with me: https://t.co/UanBLxGSoK — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 28, 2019

Lemme go ahead and save y’all the time of speculating.... this is complete and total BS straight up https://t.co/pzhr6tWFgX — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) August 27, 2019

I was James Franklin’s QB in 2013 & tore my ACL in Game 7. I wanted to play on it. 3 wks later I was cleared by the doctors to play at Florida...



Franklin thought I was rushing it & chose to protect me & told me I’d start vs Kentucky the next week.



Be better. pic.twitter.com/2fqPP7rEhX — Austyn Carta Samuels (@AUSTYNCS_6) August 27, 2019