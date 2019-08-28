News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 16:04:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Barkley, Breneman among former players to defend Franklin from allegations

BWI Staff
Rivals

A lawsuit filed Monday by former Penn State football team physician, Dr. Scott Lynch, against Penn State head coach James Franklin and other administrators alleged that Franklin tried to influence the clearance of injured players.

In the time since, former players of Franklin's have taken to social media to reject those allegations using first-hand experiences with the head coach.

Most recently, tight end Adam Breneman, who was forced to retire due to injuries during his Penn State career, chimed in on the subject via Twitter, sharing that he never felt pressured or rushed by Franklin to return to action.

Further, former star Penn State running back and reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley discussed his own experiences with injuries and Franklin's response to them during his career with the Nittany Lions.

In the story, Barkley discussed an injury early in his true freshman season at Penn State that sidelined him for two weeks but ultimately resulted in his healthy return to action later during the 2015 campaign.

“I personally wanted to get back on the field as fast as I could,” Barkley said. “And play as fast as I could. James Franklin was awesome for me. I tried to force it and he just wouldn’t allow me force it. I sat out the next two weeks and was able to come out and be healthy the rest of the season.”

Other notable former Franklin players to weigh in on the discussion include linebacker Jason Cabinda, who immediately dismissed the lawsuit as "total BS" via Tweet, as well as former Vanderbilt quarterback Austyn Carta-Samuels, who suffered a torn ACL during his career with the Commodores.

Reading from a prepared statement to open his Tuesday weekly press conference, Franklin himself denied and rejected the allegations presented in the lawsuit.

"Obviously, I'd like to start with a statement rejecting Dr. Lynch's claims," said Franklin. "We'll continue to vigorously defend our program and all participants in this manner. As always, the health and well-being of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance to us. But after that, we'll have no further comment, so I just wanted to make sure we covered that."

As of Wednesday afternoon, none of Franklin's former players have publicly supported the allegations made in the lawsuit.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}