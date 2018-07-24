“Unfortunately, my fear is the removal of BTN in the outer market may just be the first step in Comcast's plan to remove BTN from their systems everywhere, including the Big Ten home markets,” said Silverman. “As a result, we believe BTN and those Big Ten games that are on FS1 are in danger of not being carried on Comcast this coming season. So we are letting people know this to alert Comcast subscribers of this real possibility they may lose these games.”

A 10-year agreement set to expire at the end of August between the network and the cable provider, he said, has not been renewed and negotiations are not going well. A move already implemented by Comcast in areas outside the Big Ten footprint, that the cable provider is set to drop the BTN as well as FS1 from its packages September 1 is something of great concern to Silverman.

Meeting with a group of reporters shortly after Silverman’s strong statements, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour acknowledged the challenging situation while offering her own set of suggestions to fans displeased by the prospect of losing the network on their Comcast cable packages.



“First and foremost, I would encourage all of our fanbase who are Comcast subscribers to let Comcast know how they feel about that, which obviously is not favorable,” said Barbour. “I think September 1 is the drop dead, so there's certainly time to have their feelings be known and I'm sure Comcast cares about their subscribers, cares about having subscribers and keeping them. After that, I think it's our role to make sure that our fans know where they can get the Big Ten Network, and there are lots of other opportunities, options and alternatives for them. A Penn State fan that wants the Big Ten Network, wants to watch Penn State, can get it. There are alternatives to that.”

According to Silverman, Comcast will be alone among television providers set to drop the BTN and FS1, leaving “many different television providers, cable, satellite and the new internet providers as well,” that will still carry the networks. Silverman also recommended that Comcast subscribers visit keepbigten.com to voice their concerns to Comcast or find alternate BTN providers.

Barbour, however, offered another possible plan for fans as well.

Citing that four of the Nittany Lions’ seven games set for Beaver Stadium have already sold out for both season tickets and individual ticket allotments, the athletic director said fans could also consider coming to the games most likely to be affected by the potential television coverage disruption.

“The other thing that I would remind our fans for those first couple of games, we've still got tickets,” she said. “They can come to Beaver Stadium and watch us play and they won't miss out.”