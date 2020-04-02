New annual subscribers and monthly upgrades get Fan Store credit

Everybody wants to have a college football season in 2020, from the student-athletes who will play it, to the coaches who will coach it, to the administrators who will be relying on it as a way to fund a wide range of athletic endeavors. Whether it’s going to be possible to play football this fall is contingent on a number of unknowable factors, and all anyone can do at the moment is to think about what sort of allowances can be made to bring back major spectator sports once the COVID-19 outbreak has begun to subside.



One proposal that’s been floated has been get rid of those spectators for a while, to play games exclusively for a TV audience, barring fans from attending in person in order to diminish the opportunities for community spread of the coronavirus. But Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, speaking to reporters via conference call on Thursday afternoon, expressed strong reservations about playing games in empty stadiums.

“I’ll go back to one of our major principles, and that is that we’re not coming back to campus – whether it’s students or whether it’s student-athletes – until it’s safe and healthy and prudent to do so,” Barbour said. “So I’m not sure whether a situation where it’s not wise or prudent to have folks in the stands marries up with it [being] OK to have students back on campus.”

Barbour said that she believes based on conversations with the university’s sports-performance experts that football players would require at least 60 days of preparation in advance of the season. Penn State’s season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5 against Kent State, which would mean that the team would need to be back on campus shortly after the July 4 holiday weekend.