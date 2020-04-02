Barbour: Safety Concerns will Guide Decisions on 2020 Season
Everybody wants to have a college football season in 2020, from the student-athletes who will play it, to the coaches who will coach it, to the administrators who will be relying on it as a way to fund a wide range of athletic endeavors. Whether it’s going to be possible to play football this fall is contingent on a number of unknowable factors, and all anyone can do at the moment is to think about what sort of allowances can be made to bring back major spectator sports once the COVID-19 outbreak has begun to subside.
One proposal that’s been floated has been get rid of those spectators for a while, to play games exclusively for a TV audience, barring fans from attending in person in order to diminish the opportunities for community spread of the coronavirus. But Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, speaking to reporters via conference call on Thursday afternoon, expressed strong reservations about playing games in empty stadiums.
“I’ll go back to one of our major principles, and that is that we’re not coming back to campus – whether it’s students or whether it’s student-athletes – until it’s safe and healthy and prudent to do so,” Barbour said. “So I’m not sure whether a situation where it’s not wise or prudent to have folks in the stands marries up with it [being] OK to have students back on campus.”
Barbour said that she believes based on conversations with the university’s sports-performance experts that football players would require at least 60 days of preparation in advance of the season. Penn State’s season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5 against Kent State, which would mean that the team would need to be back on campus shortly after the July 4 holiday weekend.
But Barbour left open the possibility of playing the season at a “nontraditional” time of year if the outbreak still hasn’t subsided to the point where American life has returned to some semblance of normalcy in the coming months.
“I believe that it’s in everyone’s best interests when it’s safe and right to do so that we play a football season,” she said. “We’ve already talked about the emotional and morale piece for communities across this country, and then certainly there’s a revenue and a financial piece to it. If our return fits into a timeframe where we have to do it in a nontraditional part of the year, I think we’ll all look to try to make that happen.”
Barbour said she’s been mindful of the importance of the university as an economic wellspring for the State College area and is eager for campus life to resume.
“There’s a symbiosis here between the university and the community in ways that go way beyond athletics,” she said. “Certainly, athletics is a big part of it, and football is a big part of that. But it is truly a partnership [built] around close to 40,000 students when we’re fully populated. Those students are a big part of this community.
“That’s just another reason why we’re going to do absolutely everything we can to have a football season in some way, shape or form. I know I sound like a broken record, but it’s really, really important that it’s clear where we’re taking our advice from, which is from the experts and from a medial perspective. When it’s time to do so, when it’s safe to do so, we’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it in a big way.”
