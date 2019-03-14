Following Penn State's second round exit in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday evening in Chicago, a 77-72 overtime loss for the 10-seed Nittany Lions against 7-seed Minnesota, athletic director Sandy Barbour has released a statement regarding the future of head coach Patrick Chambers .

Confirmed with independent Blue White Illustrated sources, the statement effectively establishes Chambers' return as Penn State's head coach for the 2019-20 season.

The statement comes one week after Barbour was also asked to discuss Chambers and the Nittany Lions during a season that has a series of ups and downs. Highlighted by an upset of Virginia Tech during the nonconference season, but lowlighted by an 0-10 start to Big Ten play before a remarkable 7-3 turnaround to close it out, Barbour reiterated what she'd discussed at a New Year's Eve press conference in Orlando, Fla.

“What I said in December, said again in January, nothing has changed,” said Barbour, expressing higher hopes for both the men's and women's programs at Penn State. “Neither of them are where we think we should be, but I certainly assess them very differently in terms of their trajectory.”

With the loss to the Gophers, the Nittany Lions fell to 14-18 overall for the season with a 7-14 mark against Big Ten competition. As of Thursday, their NCAA NET ranking was No. 49, with a Kenpom rating of 39 and a Sagarin rating of 43.