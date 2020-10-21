Chambers, who spent nine seasons at the head of the program, tendered his resignation after the conclusion of an internal investigation, which was reviewed by the Penn State affirmative action and athletics integrity offices.

On a Zoom call with the media on Wednesday night, Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour confirmed that she had accepted the resignation of head men's basketball coach Patrick Chambers.

Barbour, who said she has been privy to the results of the investigation for roughly two weeks, reiterated several times that Penn State does not disclose the details of personnel investigations.

"As difficult as this news may be, we think it's in the best interest of Penn State, our program, and our student athletes," Barbour said. "Our main focus at this point is squarely on them."

The allegation that led to Chambers' resignation was previously unknown to Penn State and was not related to a recent story published in ESPN's The Undefeated, which contained allegations that Chambers had referenced a noose when speaking to former player Rasir Bolton.

Asked if the investigation was related to recruiting infractions, Barbour said, "we're not going to get into the details of this, but NCAA matters were not part of this."

Assistant coach Jim Ferry, who has extensive head coaching experience — most recently at Duquesne — will serve as the program's interim head coach while Penn State conducts a search.

"We'll do a national search, that's what we always do for coaches here at Penn State," Barbour said. "I would love to see our program have the kind of success this season that would give coach Ferry a shot."



Penn State's players were informed of Chambers' resignation by the coach himself around 4:30 p.m this afternoon, Barbour said.

"As you can imagine, that was difficult news for them to hear," Barbour said. "Coach Chambers has many current and former players that have been glowing in their praise of him and our current players, many of them have very good relationships with him. He's the one who gave them this opportunity, and so they are in a little bit of shock and they're very disappointed."



