While in Florida for the Citrus Bowl, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour told reporters that an agreement had been made to extend her contract.

Friday, that extension was made official.

Announced by the university via Twitter, Barbour and the university came to terms for an extension that will keep her at Penn State through August 2023, a four-year extension to her current contract. In addition, she has been named the Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.

Barbour's contract terms can be found here.

Her salary will be $1,169,000 for 2018-19 and will increase in its base by $50,000 each year thereafter. In addition, she will earn a $20,000 per month contribution to a 401k, and her yearly performance bonus has been modified to a maximum of $260,000 per year.