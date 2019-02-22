Barbour, Penn State make extension official
While in Florida for the Citrus Bowl, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour told reporters that an agreement had been made to extend her contract.
Friday, that extension was made official.
Announced by the university via Twitter, Barbour and the university came to terms for an extension that will keep her at Penn State through August 2023, a four-year extension to her current contract. In addition, she has been named the Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.
Her salary will be $1,169,000 for 2018-19 and will increase in its base by $50,000 each year thereafter. In addition, she will earn a $20,000 per month contribution to a 401k, and her yearly performance bonus has been modified to a maximum of $260,000 per year.
"It has been a privilege and an honor to lead this program the last four-plus years, and I look forward to the great work that lies ahead."
"Sandy has consistently promoted excellence in intercollegiate athletics — in academics and athletic competitions, and she is widely hailed among the best athletic directors in the nation," said Penn State President Eric Barron via press release. "She is a powerful advocate for those who wear the blue and white, and her leadership has help advance our shared vision of what intercollegiate athletics can be. I'm proud of our student-athletics, the coaches and staff, and I'm very pleased that Sandy will be able to lead them to even greater success."
Barbour's accomplishments while at Penn State are wide-ranging, but include the introduction of the Facilities Master Plan, the execution of multiple facilities projects, completed and those underway, and an Athletic Director of the Year honor for the 2016-17 sports seasons by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.