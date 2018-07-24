“We've raised close to $25 million in the course of the last four years; $7 million of that has been this last year,” she said. “The phase we're in right now is the position meeting rooms. Those are finishing up I think before we open camp here, so obviously very, very soon. And then I think the player's lounge is probably next with some second-floor projects to follow after that. But the fundraising has got some good momentum and we feel very good about that.”

A multi-part project that has included significant renovations to the Lasch Building and Holuba Hall, including the team auditorium, the primary lobby, the team locker room, the weight room and nutrition bar, Barbour expressed her satisfaction at the progress that has already been made.

Long expressed as a point of frustration for Penn State football head coach James Franklin, improvements needed to the Lasch Building have been significant and urgent to the continued success of the Nittany Lion program, he has said.



Speaking to reporters this spring as part of the Coaches Caravan, Franklin said that internal studies have shown football specific spending on football is “way behind” and would rank 13th out of 14 programs in the Big Ten over the past eight years.

“The hard part is, there was probably a 10 year period where we weren't really doing the things that we need to do year in and year out, so we're trying to play catch-up,” said Franklin in May. “As you guys know, we have parts of our facility that the carpet hasn't been changed in 20 years.

“The hard part is, it's not like everybody else is pressing the pause button waiting for us to catch up. So as we're trying to catch up, they've got the foot on the gas driving forward. So we’ve made tremendous progress in a short period of time, but we gotta go. And I knew we had to go, and we have kind of a process in stages of how we're going to work at it, but now after getting done this deep dive on research and seeing clearly where we are over a three year, five year, and an eight-year period of time, in all these different areas, salaries, facilities, all these different things, we got some work to do.”

That work is ongoing, Barbour said Tuesday.

Noting that four home games are sold out and the season ticket cap has been met, there are continual efforts being made to improve revenue generation and the environment in which all of Penn State’s student-athletes are able to perform, practice and study. But, Barbour also remained insistent that the program under her direction is “not trying to copy what anybody else is doing” and suggested Penn State would not participate explicitly in the facilities arms race that has dominated much of the national college football conversation in recent years.

“We're certainly trying to tell our story in the best way and provide our current student-athletes with the space necessary, the kinds of investment necessary for them to study, compete and train every day. But I think if we get through those phases that I talked about (at the Lasch Building), we'll be in really good position.

“I think what we've done has been very tasteful, very Penn State. It tells our story. We've got such a great story of history and tradition of success both on the field and off, that our building needs to tell that story as a reminder to our students every day who walk in that building as well as to those who might consider to come to Penn State, make sure they understand what they're coming to.”

Further asked to elaborate on some of the challenges that factor into facilities spending, balancing between extravagance and meeting the baseline needs that the football program requires to remain competitive in today’s college football environment, Barbour said that’s the note she’s tried to hit.

“I believe that's exactly what we're doing. I don't think we're doing anything extravagant. I think what we're doing is creating really high-quality space for training, educating, teaching, learning, and competing,” she said, again citing the need to “tell the story” of Penn State football through its facilities, both to current players as well as prospective ones. “Whether it's conscious or subconscious, they have this feeling that their university has invested in their success. To tell the story, the history, tradition is a very important part of that. I don't believe that we're doing anything that is of extravagance, and that will always be kind of our way.”