“Last year, it started pretty well. I had an injury that took me out for a good majority of the season, but it started pretty well. I started pretty fast,” he said, recounting his five catches against the Terrapins before the injury, plus three combined grabs against Idaho and Pittsburgh. “So the season was starting pretty well. There were some injury challenges, but it's nothing. It's just some adversity.”

So, when discussing his injury-shortened 2019 season, abruptly ended with a “lower limb” injury sustained in the second half of Penn State’s dominating win at Maryland last September, Sullivan-Brown’s response is measured and, by every indication, colored by optimism.

A journalism major with a minor in theater, the Nittany Lions’ redshirt junior wide receiver wants to be an actor once his career in football wraps up.

Poised to become a regular contributor among a young and inexperienced wave of backup wideouts with the Nittany Lions last season, Sullivan-Brown made the most of his early opportunities. Targeted eight times in his three-game season, Sullivan-Brown snagged every one thrown in his direction to finish with 56 yards.

Out of Penn State’s receivers with at least five receptions, Sullivan-Brown’s Pro Football Focus receiving mark for the year finished second only to eventual second-round NFL Draft selection, K.J. Hamler.

Admittedly disappointed by the setback, acknowledging the hurt that comes with losing such an integral part of his life, Sullivan-Brown now views the experience as one he ultimately grew from.

For starters, the time away from the playing field opened an avenue that Sullivan-Brown hadn’t yet truly experienced in his career. Unable to put the daily lessons of then-receivers coach Gerad Parker into action, Sullivan-Brown said he instead gained perspective into how to play the position more completely.

“I got to develop the mental aspect of it and see it from maybe an offensive coordinator or wide receiver coaches' perspective more. And I learned how to study film much better,” he said. “So I don't think it stunted my development because physically, I'm as good as ever. I just actually gained the mental aspect more, so I think it might have helped me.”

According to teammate and fellow receiver Jahan Dotson, the dividends are already paying off for Sullivan-Brown in his return to action this preseason.

Back at 100 percent physically as the Nittany Lions were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a collective quarantine through the spring, Sullivan-Brown has had a pronounced role with the receivers upon the program’s reconvening this summer.

“Cam is probably one of the smarter football players in our room, to be honest with you,” Dotson said. “Every play, he knows what he's doing, but he also knows what coverage he's going against or what the guy in front of him, what the guy inside of him, what the guy outside of him is doing.”

A second beneficial side effect also developed for Sullivan-Brown in his time out of action last season.

Wanting to “be a crutch” to his teammates as the Nittany Lions proceeded to an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl win, leadership attributes that admittedly don’t come naturally blossomed for Sullivan-Brown.

Now, in the absence of the group’s leader last season in Hamler, Sullivan-Brown returns as the most tenured scholarship receiver in the room for the Nittany Lions this season. So though his on-field experience is objectively limited, Sullivan-Brown is consistently making an impact in his influence among the receivers.

“Cam is kind of just like me. He's kind of like a soft-spoken guy, and he kind of leads with his actions, but as of recently, he's been very communicative to not only me but the group as a whole,” Dotson said. “He's just being a leader for the young guys in the room, and even a leader for me. I'm considered an old guy in the room, but I still have things to learn, and he's older than me, so he's been a very good leader for us, and I just can't wait to play alongside him.”

Credited by Dotson for his work ethic through the setbacks of the past year, Sullivan-Brown has his sights set on becoming the player he was poised to be before the injury, if not better. Excited by the potential presented by a new offense implemented by coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and a mature, experienced quarterback returning in Sean Clifford, his goals, and expectations, are lofty.

“I’m planning to make plays,” Sullivan-Brown said. “The way Ciarrocca's offense is set up is explosive. And I just have the opportunity to step in there and catch the ball and make plays, score touchdowns, and hopefully push us to that championship.”