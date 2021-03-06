Penn State wrestlers went four-for-four in Saturday night's semifinal round to set the Nittany Lions up with four finalists heading into the second day of the Big Ten Championships at the Bryce Jordan Center. Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks will wrestle for Big Ten titles on Sunday, while nine Nittany Lions qualified for the national tournament with their performance on Saturday. As for the team race, the Nittany Lions sit second with 111.5 points, trailing first-place Iowa, with 126.5 points. One of the major storylines heading into Saturday was Penn State's youth, with the Nittany Lions taking six freshmen into the event. It took a while for some of those youngsters to get going, with three of them losing their opening bout, but Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson was pleased with the bounce-back they showed in the consolations. "Definitely started off pretty slow there, had some tough losses," Sanderson said. "But I think the guys have wrestled better, and wrestled better this afternoon. We have nine going to nationals. We were hoping to get 10 obviously, but we're happy with the nine and we just need to finish strong tomorrow and get ready for the NCAAs. "I think they just needed to calm down a little bit. If they're not ready to go first round then that's on me. I'm the coach, so that's something I need to do a better job and kind of re-evaluate what we did coming into this competition so we don't repeat the same mistakes in two weeks."

125 Pounds

True freshman Robert Howard rallied from a tough 3-2 defeat to sixth-seeded Eric Barnett of Wisconsin in his opening bout to clinch an NCAA qualification, advancing into the consolation semifinals. Howard earned a 16-4 major decision over Maryland's Zach Spence and a 10-1 major decision over Rutgers' Dylan Shawver in his first two consolation bouts. He needed sudden victory to best 9th-seeded Dylan Ragusin of Michigan, having one takedown in sudden victory overturned upon review before scoring another. He will match up with No. 3 seed Malik Heinselman of Ohio State Sunday.

133 Pounds

Top-seeded Roman Bravo-Young was the first Nittany Lion to punch his ticket to the finals, earning a hard-won victory over Northwestern's Chris Cannon, 8-3. Bravo-Young led by just two until a late takedown made the scoreline comfortable. He will battle fellow unbeaten Austin DeSanto of Iowa in the finals. "Roman did a nice job getting back to the finals," Sanderson said. "Obviously he's got a tough opponent in DeSanto. They've seen each other a few times over the years, so that'll be a fun matchup."

141 Pounds

Nick Lee came away victorious in a thrilling semifinal against two-time Big Ten Champion Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers. With the bout tied at 6-6 late, Rivera avoided a takedown by the narrowest of margins in a scramble to send the bout to sudden victory. With the clock winding down in the first sudden victory, Lee finally completed the job to earn his place in the final, where he'll battle top-seeded Jaydin Eierman of Iowa. "It should be a really fun match, he's a good wrestler," Lee told BTN. "I'm excited."

149 Pounds

Beau Bartlett is one of two Nittany Lions who will not progress to the second day of the competition. After moving up to 149, he lost his opening bout to Minnesota's Michael Blockhus before earning a pin over Maryland's Michael North in his first consolation bout. His next consolation bout ended with a tough sudden victory defeat, 7-5, to fourth-seeded Yahya Thomas of Northwestern. He is the only Nittany Lion not to earn NCAA qualification.

157 Pounds

Brady Berge began his day with a 13-4 major decision over Illinois' Johnny Mologousis, but fell in a close 3-2 bout to Purdue's Kendall Coleman in the quarterfinals. He bounced back with a commanding performance in the consolations, earning a 12-2 major decision against Maryland's Michael Doetsch, and following that up with a major decision victory over Nebraska's Caleb Licking by the same score. He will face third-seeded Brayton Lee of Minnesota Sunday.

165 Pounds

Joe Lee suffered an upset loss to Maryland's Jonathan Spadafora in his opening bout, falling 7-5 in sudden victory. He earned a pair of consolation wins, one by decision and another by fall, before losing by fall to Purdue's Gerrit Nijenhuis in the consolation quarters. He will wrestle No. 12 seed David Ferrante of Northwestern for seventh place on Sunday.

174 Pounds

The theme of thrilling semifinal matches for the Nittany Lions continued with redshirt freshman Carter Starocci earning a sudden victory over second-seeded and previously unbeaten Mikey Labriola of Nebraska. The first takedown for either wrestler in the bout decided its outcome. "That's what's expected, you know what I mean?," Starocci told BTN afterward. "To go out there and win big matches." He'll take on top-seeded Michael Kemerer of Iowa in the finals. "He had some tough, dig-deep wins today," Sanderson said of Starocci. "He's just a hard-nosed kid. He's just a tough kid, big heart, finding ways to win matches against some of the best guys in the country, so that's good to see."

184 Pounds

Aaron Brooks made if four-for-four for the Nittany Lions in the semis. He earned a routine 10-2 major decision victory over Rutgers' John Poznanski to advance to the finals against Nebraska's Taylor Venz. His quarterfinal match with Iowa's Nelson Brands was less straightforward. He entered the third period trailing 7-5 — appearing to have suffered a minor injury — but dominated the final two minutes, earning four nearfall points to seal a 14-8 win. "He had a little scare with his injury times but he's a tough kid, and he's wanting to keep rolling here, so we're letting him," Sanderson said.

197 Pounds

Michael Beard began his day with a 7-3 decision over Billy Janzer of Rutgers before falling into the consolation bracket after losing on sudden victory to second-seeded Myles Amine of Michigan. Beard then defeated Matt Wroblewski of Illinois, 6-2, before narrowly besting Thomas Penola of Purdue, 6-5, to move to the consolation semifinals, where he'll take on No. 4 seed Cameron Caffey of Michigan State.

285 Pounds