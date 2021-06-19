Athlon projects Big Ten standings and other Penn State tidbits

Athlon projects the Nittany Lions to finish 8-4 in the regular season and 6-3 in the Big Ten, nabbing the No. 2 spot in the Big Ten East.

Athlon Sports has tipped Penn State to improve on last season's disappointing results in its annual preseason publication.

Here are the publication's full projected conference standings:

East:

Ohio State 13-0, 9-0

Penn State 8-4, 6-3

Indiana 8-4, 6-3

Michigan 7-5, 5-4

Maryland 6-6, 4-5

Rutgers 4-8, 2-7

Michigan State 4-8, 2-7

West:

Wisconsin 9-4, 7-2

Iowa 8-4, 6-3

Minnesota 7-5, 4-5

Northwestern 7-5, 4-5

Nebraska 6-6, 4-5

Purdue 5-7, 3-6

Illinois 3-9, 1-8

Athlon ultimately projects the Nittany Lions to meet Missouri in the Outback Bowl.

The publication also ranked each positional unit on offense and defense from 1-14 in the Big Ten. Here's how the Nittany Lions stack up at each position:

Quarterback: 6

Running back: 3

Wide receivers and tight ends: 2

Offensive line: 5

Defensive line: 3

Linebackers: 4

Defensive backs: 6

To finish off its Penn State projection, Athlon spoke to an anonymous coach who gave his take on all things Nittany Lions heading into the season.

The coach gave a positive review to the Mike Yurcich hire at offensive coordinator, and praised Penn State's running back depth, also asserting that the Nittany Lions are more talented on defense than they were last season.

"This is going to be a fascinating team to watch," the coach told Athlon. "Franklin is going to try to convince his program that everything that went wrong last year can be contained to last year, and I'm not so sure it can be."