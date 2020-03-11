In light of this situation, and in the best interests of the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and our local communities, Penn State has decided to move to remote learning for all classes beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3, with a plan to resume in-person classes on Monday, April 6, at the earliest. For faculty and staff, the University will remain open, however there are additional details below regarding specifics.

The global coronavirus outbreak has led Penn State to suspend its in-person classes through April 6, the university announced Wednesday afternoon via a prepared statement from president Eric Barron.

The new policy will also have a direct impact on Penn State athletic events in the coming weeks, though the announcement did not address the status of the upcoming April 18 Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium

Also via prepared press release, the athletic department announced new protocol through the same timeframe that will cause athletic events to be played with limited attendance. According to the release, only "Essential personnel as designated by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics; Participating student-athletes, coaches and staff; Families of participating student-athletes, coaches and staff; Media; and Penn State recruits" will be able to attend home athletic events through April 3, including this weekend's Big Ten Men's Hockey semifinal between the Nittany Lions and Minnesota set for Saturday night.

"Regarding the Big Ten Men’s Hockey semifinal game Saturday versus Minnesota, refunds will be offered. A communication will be forthcoming to all of those who have purchased through Penn State or Minnesota ticket offices or TicketMaster for the event.

"Fans who already have purchased tickets to any affected competition can contact the Penn State Ticket Office at 1-800-NITTANY with questions."

The press release goes on to offer a further explanation for the new policy in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Please know that these measures were taken with an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, community and event guests as the priority. Penn State Athletics will continue to take direction from the University and its COVID-19 task force that meets daily to assess the coronavirus situation and its effect on our campus and community, with recommendations from health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this unusual time.



"As the situation surrounding the coronavirus constantly evolves, updates will be posted as they become available on GoPSUsports.com, as well as on our Twitter (@GoPSUsports).

The University has established a website that offers the latest information and guidance to the Penn State community. For more information, please go to: https://sites.psu.edu/virusinfo/."