DeMatha prospect Kevin Winston Jr. confirmed last week that he’ll take an official visit to Penn State June 11-13.

Holding nearly 20 scholarship offers, Winston has been on campus once before, participating in Lavar Arrington’s A11 all-star back in 2018. He was given a tour of the Lasch Building, but that was so long ago that it really doesn’t hold much weight anymore. That makes this upcoming visit crucial for the Nittany Lions, who are considered one of the favorites currently.

“Making a decision to where I want to go for four years is a very important one because I want to really know what it's going to be like living here for four years,” Winston said. “I want to feel comfortable living somewhere. I see myself staying there and being comfortable. It's not just about playing football either. I want to be comfortable just walking around the campus, going to school and everything like that. So, that's what I'm really trying to get out of this and all my officials. It's not just athletics for me. The student part is really important, too.”

