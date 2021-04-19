Saturday, Yurcich brought that element to life, demonstrating early and often that, like his predecessors, Penn State’s tight ends will continue to man the role and responsibilities of a traditional fullback.

“The fullback does have its advantages and obviously in the play-action pass. What people have gotten away from is recruiting that type of body because most people now play with a multitude of tight ends and they're all above 6-4, 6-5, and so we're trying to get a lot done with those tight ends and inserting those guys into the line of scrimmage and trying to create extra gaps with a longer athlete that can also flex out and be a wide receiver and give you versatility with regard to 12, or maybe even 13 personnel,” Yurcich explained this winter. “So, to me, muscling up formations doesn't necessarily need to be with a fullback, but I think you can do it out of multiple tight end sets and get a lot done with that as well.”

Taking the first snap under center since at least John Donovan ’s tenure ended in 2015, quarterback Sean Clifford bobbled the snap from Mike Miranda , wrangled the ball, and quickly threw it away during the third offensive sequence of the afternoon. (Clifford’s backup, Ta’Quan Roberson , also appeared under center to deliver a routine handoff to Caziah Holmes early in the afternoon.)

Both absent components to Penn State’s offense in recent seasons, whether the Nittany Lions’ newest offensive coordinator would reintroduce either was and remains of interest. And though the on-field expression of Yurcich’s scheme will have to wait until a Sept. 4 date with Wisconsin in Madison, Saturday’s Blue-White Practice/Scrimmage® at Beaver Stadium offered at least a glimpse into their immediate futures.

Whether aligned as an H-back (as was the case in Roberson’s handoff from under center) appearing in motion in the backfield, or flexed wide, the heavily featured, highly versatile roles of Penn State’s tight ends will continue to exist under Yurcich.

Meeting with the media following the scrimmage, tight end Theo Johnson provided his first perspective this spring on Yurcich’s offense and enthusiastically embraced what that means for the group moving forward.

“This offense, it's really fun to play in because we'll go to do some heavy packages, 12 personnel, running the ball down their throat, and then we'll just go out wide and start spreading the field out and throwing the ball around,” Johnson said. “So as a tight end, that's something that you love to see because you get to really show all aspects of your game, that you can block with the big boys and you can catch out wide with the corners and stuff. I think it's been great playing with this new offense so far.”

Explaining at length this spring the foundational elements of the offense he’d like to have at Penn State under his direction, head coach James Franklin expanded on the notion. Describing tempo, explosiveness, and ball security as three essentials, he also prioritized being multiple as crucial to offensive success in today’s game, with the strength of the tight end position being one of the most important ingredients.

“You want to be multiple, anywhere from the spread, no backs, gun, to be able to use your personnel as we do with a strong tight end unit, getting those guys on the field which allows you probably the most flexibility out of any position group to have. You can line up in traditional spread sets (with the tight ends) or put those guys in the backfield or have them connected to the offensive line.”

In a separate conversation this spring, Franklin again stressed just how much of an asset the Nittany Lions’ tight ends have become to the program and its goal of having offensive versatility. Coming off a season in which the wide receivers hadn’t been as experienced, Penn State now has developed talent in the backfield, out wide, and, due in some respects to the injury that sidelined Pat Freiermuth for the majority of the 2020 campaign, at tight end.

“I think with our tight end unit, we had decided last year as well as this year that those guys, we got to get them on the field because we're talented at that position and we were young and inexperienced at wide receiver. So I think we have more flexibility than we've ever had,” Franklin said. “With the number of tight ends that we have, it creates flexibility.”

Emboldened by the added opportunities created by Freiermuth’s absence last season, and now able to take advantage of a spring session that had been lost to COVID a year ago, Johnson, Brenton Strange, second-year tight end Tyler Warren, and new assistant coach Ty Howle all are optimistic about what lies ahead for the unit this season.

“I think getting an entire spring ball under my belt has been huge for me, developmental-wise and strength-wise. I think going into the summer, I'm feeling really good about my role right now and how I've improved from this spring ball,” Johnson said. “I think it was good getting the game experience last year because that's something that I got out of the way. It was really good getting into some of those situations early on for me, and now I have a better understanding of last year's offense and a lot carried over to this year. So I think it was really good for me. I

“I think my biggest goal is to just be more of an asset for the team, be a threat down the field in the passing game as well as keep on improving with my blocking and my understanding of the game and to just keep on getting better every day.”