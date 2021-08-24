At tight end, coach Ty Howle sees depth, potential for Nittany Lions
Promoted from his position as an offensive analyst with the Nittany Lions this offseason, new Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle understands the opportunity at hand.
Taking over for friend and mentor Tyler Bowen, Howle is leading a position group attempting to replace a second-round NFL Draft choice in Pat Freiermuth this season. But in Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson, and Tyler Warren, Howle is also leading a position group who he believes has the potential to do exactly that.
“I think we’re deep,” Howle said when asked to assess the group. “We got a lot of guys that can play and play at a high level, who can affect the game, the pass game, the run game, protection game.”
In Strange and Johnson, they already have.
Already dubbed the Nittany Lions’ second option at the position to Freiermuth ahead of the 2020 season, Strange took advantage of his teammate’s absence upon a shoulder injury sustained early in the year. The result for Strange, now entering his redshirt sophomore season in the program, was a contribution of 17 receptions for 164 yards and two scores by the end of the season.
Understanding the necessity of stepping into that role as seamlessly as possible last season, Strange left the year with a sense of confidence in his performance and optimism for the future.
“I think I did a great job,” Strange said this summer. “I had some big shoes to fill, so I felt like I came in, did the best job that I could with my given situation, and I feel like I'm gonna do a lot better this year expanding on that.”
Similarly stepping into a vacancy, Johnson proved to be a beneficiary of Freiermuth’s absence as well.
Finishing with four receptions for 56 yards in the passing game, Johnson’s stat line was less important than the fact that he played in seven of the Nittany Lions’ nine games, including a role on special teams, and accumulated 139 reps on offense.
Given those experiences, ones that likely would not have taken place were it not for Freiermuth’s injury, Howle acknowledged the leg up it created for the unit in the winter, spring, and summer as it prepared for this month’s preseason camp.
“It gave them a chance to get on the field early and play and develop and get to see what it’s like playing in Beaver Stadium and on the road,” Howle said. “It gave them a taste of college football very early in their career and helped them carry it over into the spring.”
Adding Warren to the mix this season after an offseason spent nailing down the details and building chemistry with the program’s quarterbacks, the result is a group exuding confidence both from Howle as well as the players themselves.
“Honestly, I think we have one of the best tight end rooms in the country,” Strange said. “We got talent. You guys saw what Theo can do. I'm really excited for Tyler Warren this year. He didn't really get a lot of chances to play last year, but we all have gotten better. We're pushing each other... we always want to be the best.”
