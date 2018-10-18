“I never sleep at the office,” he said. “I think it’s important that my two boys know that their mother is the most important thing in my life, so I don’t sleep at the office. But that being said I’m in here, probably one of the last ones in here [at night]. I’m not a sleep-at-the-office type of guy but I can’t tell you that I’ve slept real well when I was at home either. I hold myself to a high standard. I’m as hard on myself as anybody, more than any fan or any critic. I can be sure I’m even harder on myself. Obviously when things don’t go exactly as you want them to go, you look and you evaluate and try to see how you can get better.”

He’s putting the overtime in the office and film room, discovering ways to get ahead and learn from any mistakes, but he’s also of the belief that it’s healthy to call a temporary stoppage, to be with family and to try to sleep in his own bed.

Halfway through his first season as offensive coordinator, there have been many late nights and early mornings for Ricky Rahne. But especially the last few weeks – as he relives, reviews and reexamines how Penn State let late leads slip against Ohio State and Michigan State – the hypotheticals loop in his mind and keep him awake at night.

For Rahne, that encompasses a variety of disciplines across his offense. It exists most urgently in the pass game, however, because based at least on a statistical value, the rest of the offense is ahead of where it was a year ago. The run game as a whole has vastly progressed, as Penn State’s average of 251.8 yards per game ranks only second behind Wisconsin’s in the Big Ten and it’s an improvement of more than 80 yards from last season. Even the point totals are ahead of pace, which head coach James Franklin values as the most important stat. With an average of 44.2 points per game, PSU ranks second in the Big Ten and four points ahead of where they were at this time last season.

But when it’s mattered most during the past two games, they haven’t been enough. More, it’s the timing of when things aren’t able to click that has done the significant damage. The Nittany Lions have held leads late in the game during its past two losses. Then momentum stalled out, not only keeping points off the board but also keeping a tired defense on the field.

Naturally, criticism has centered upon the new play caller during those setbacks and missed conversions, but in part it’s the style of check-with-me offense that is now run at Penn State that has contributed to the decision-making. On most occasions, no matter how many minutes are on the clock, the read of the defense across the line of scrimmage is what dictates which play is finally called.

“It’s sometimes hard for other people who dont know exactly what’s going on to look at the play and say that we haven’t,” stayed true to the offense’s aggressive identity, Rahne said. “We’ve still read people, we’ve still done this sort of stuff, and it just happened to be that read presented and got the play to where it was. I think obviously there are times when I look back and obviously there are play calls that I wish I could have back – whether it was in the last drive of the game or whether that was in the first drive of the game. As a play caller, to ever go into a game or a season and think that you’re going to call every play exactly how you want it to go, and do it like that, I think you’re going to be sorely mistaken. So I think there are plays I want back in the first drive, just the same that I want back in the last drive. I need to continue to get my guys in the best opportunity and best position to succeed.”

Then when they’re put in the place to enjoy success, he also needs them to execute the assignment.

Rahne fully accepts responsibility of some of the calls made against the Buckeyes and Spartans. Without getting into specifics, he admits to some gaffs. “I don’t know if I’m ready to tell you exactly which plays I wish I could have back,” he said, “but I’ll tell you this: They’re not always the most critical plays in the game.”

Rather, they might've occurred earlier and caused disruption to a flow that otherwise might been fruitful.

They are decisions, he said, "where I say to myself that play call and that rhythm wasn’t good for our team, I shouldn't have done it. Those are the things that I need to continue to grow and get better and try to make one or two less of those play calls every game."

On other occasions, he’s OK with what has been called, based on the defenses’s presentation and alignment. Then other factors influence the outcome.

“Offensive football is about rhythm and getting comfortable with each other,” Rahne said. “Our offensive line is very comfortable with each other and Miles [Sanders] has done some good things, so we’ve got a pretty good rhythm there. In the passing game we dont, and it’s a number of different [reasons why]. It’s details and fundamentals in the releases [of WRs]. It can be footwork by the quarterback and timing there. All the way to the protection up front and things like that. When we go back and watch the tape it’s one guy [making a mistake] here and one guy there – and that one guy in offensive football can mean the world of difference.”

That's shown especially in the pass game. Trace McSorley's average is down nearly 70 yards per game from last season and his completion rate is 12 percentage points shy of his average in 2017.

While both McSorley and Rahne share much of the blame, their veteran WRs have taken steps back this year, too. In fact, two of the three leading pass catchers are in their freshmen year of eligibility. Upperclassmen Juwan Johnson, DeAndre Thompkins or Brandon Polk, meanwhile, each of have struggled at times this season, but Rahne maintains belief that they’ll turn it around.

“I’d say it’s not a personnel issue,” Rahne said. “It’s just how people have chosen to defend this year.”

That's when Rahne is tasked to find other ways to get the ball moving.

The run game has been improved but has been bottled up at critical junctures. It racked up the yards against Michigan State unlike the nation's No. 1 rush defense had been tested before, thanks to a couple chunk runs from Sanders. So Rahne is looking into how he can get Sanders more action. He has only nine receptions through the first six games, so could that come in the passing game?

“We need to continue to get Miles involved and get him on the perimeter because he can make plays in space,” said Rahne. “It’s my job that I can get him in those spots.”

And it’s a job that he admittedly is still growing into. Just halfway through his first season as a full-time play caller, it’s an ongoing process as he looks to gain an edge against opposing defensive coordinators, some who have decades more experience than him.

But after each game, whether he’s resting easy or he has sleepless nights, whether it’s a bad call or missed execution, he’s learning from what’s been presented and taking the experiences in stride to sharpen his skills.

“As a coach a lot of times it’s easier to ask others to do something, but when your feet are to the fire, you’re challenged to do it yourself,” he said. “So that’s what I’ve been trying to do is maintain a confidence and make sure we all know that I am growing as we go through this. Every single guy on our team is. Even Trace McSorley, with his vast experience, is going to grow from game to game and get better. When you stop [trying to get] better, that’s when you have to look at yourself in the mirror. I need to make sure that I continue to grow from a number of different areas and hope to do that until the end of my career.”