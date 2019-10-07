“I would say that at the end of last year, I think we were one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, if not the country, and I hope to take that momentum and bring it in (to the preseason). We brought it to the summer for sure. And we need to bring it into nonconference play,” head coach Patrick Chambers said. “I really believe by Lamar coming back there was just even more belief and even more confidence that we can do something special. Lamar, Jamari, and John, the way they lead by showing up every single day in February and March, most teams might have mailed it in. They didn't. So there is a very amazing connection in the locker room, and a strong belief in one another.”

Six months removed from the conclusion of a disappointing 14-18 campaign, one low-lighted by an unthinkable 0-10 start to conference competition, the Nittany Lions say they’re refreshed, determined, and confident that their preseason goals will come to fruition. And much of it has to do with the return of preseason All-Big Ten forward Lamar Stevens for his senior year, plus the rebound 7-3 finish that capped the Nittany Lions’ regular season.

The same could not be said of the Nittany Lions’ preseason media day held Monday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

To get there, though, the Nittany Lions had to put away the disappointments of their derailed 2018-19 campaign. And there were many.



Already saddled by back-to-back losses to Maryland and Indiana to open the Big Ten schedule in December, the Nittany Lions resumed conference play with losses at Michigan, against Wisconsin, at Nebraska, against Michigan State, Iowa, at Minnesota, Rutgers at home, and to Purdue at the Bryce Jordan Center in overtime.

During the span, one that would send the Nittany Lions to an 0-10 start against Big Ten competition, losses were varied. Be it critical missed free throws against Indiana, a last-second foul allowing the Gophers to win at the free-throw line, and maybe most notably, a blatant missed call on a late Lamar Stevens shot that allowed Purdue to escape with a win in overtime.

All preseason hopes derailed before the calendar flipped to February, that Penn State didn’t give up completely is now proving itself relevant as the start of the 2019-20 season quickly approaches.

According to sophomore guard Myles Dread, the 7-3 regular season finish with wins against Northwestern, an upset against No. 6 Michigan, plus a five-of-six streak with wins against Nebraska, Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, and Illinois again, the late-season success was a validation of what they’d believed all along.

“We knew that we had a chance. We have a taste of what it's like to be a winning team and the Big Ten,” Dread said. “But in the offseason, we also focused on not thinking about the season before and we also don't want to think about the season upcoming really. We just want to think about today. And then after today's over, okay, tomorrow. You just want to win the day, every single day.”

For his part, Stevens isn’t afraid to acknowledge that he wants to win more than just the day.

Opting to return for his fourth and final season of eligibility despite NBA aspirations, the senior has fully embraced the potential he sees in the group he’s playing alongside.

“I didn't come back to be ninth in the Big Ten. Mike (Watkins) didn't come back to be ninth in the Big Ten. And I think that more than ever, this team is more prepared right now if we were to play tomorrow, that I would have complete confidence in this team,” Stevens said. “We have so many guys. I know what I'm ready to do. I know what my teammates are ready to do. And I know how hard Coach works.

“So making the NCAA Tournament, it would mean the world to me in my last year. So it's something I definitely want to experience, something I definitely want to go through. And not even just make it. I want to go and have a run.”

The Nittany Lions will begin their quest to do so when they travel to West Virginia for an exhibition Oct. 18. The season officially gets underway Nov. 5 when the University of Maryland Eastern Shore visits the BJC.