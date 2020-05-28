 Penn State Football Recruiting: Get to Know South Jersey Duo Ejani Shakir & Kahlil Ali
At Pennsauken, Two Rising Sophomores Emerge in Ejani Shakir & Kahlil Ali

Marc Narducci
BWI Contributor

Pennsauken football coach Clint Tabb has seen the hype of many players and all he can say about rising sophomores Ejani Shakir and Kahlil Ali is that all the increasing publicity is warranted.After...

{{ article.author_name }}