As part of a roughly 25 minute call with more than a dozen reporters, Scott shared some thoughts on the personnel in the room. Below, we've provided a rough transcript, lightly edited for clarity, on some of the names and faces that he'll be working with, and his early impressions of them:

"You're just adapting to what we have and it is definitely different compared to how it normally is," Scott said. "But the transition is going well in State College and I couldn't be more pleased, considering the circumstances, where we are right now."

All was not lost, of course. Though Scott wasn't able to see his new group of defensive ends and tackles play in pads, he was able to have in-person meetings individually, saw them in winter workouts, and get to know their work ethic. Relying instead on past game film and practice tape to further his understanding of the players now under his tutelage, Scott admitted he was "excited about" what he saw on tape.

"It's been different than taking over at any other job that I've ever had in my life," Scott admitted to reporters Thursday morning via Zoom web conferencing. "Normally, you get that time to bond with the guys and you're there, you've been through spring ball. But, with what's going on in the world right now, I had to adapt a little bit."

The journeyman assistant, fresh off a season at South Carolina with other stops at Arkansas, the New York Jets, Texas Tech, and Georgia Southern, among others, was able to spend some time with his new players, overseeing the final few weeks of winter workouts and conditioning, and attempting to connect with their families.

Named Penn State's new defensive line coach on Feb. 8, about a week after the announcement that longtime James Franklin disciple and friend Sean Spencer would be moving on to take a coaching position with the New York Giants, John Scott Jr. did his best to hit the ground running.

On Shaka Toney:

The first time I met Shaka, I was impressed at how good of a teammate Shaka Toney is, how connected he is with the guys. Whenever you walk in that room, it's like, all the guys look up to Shaka because the way he plays, he cares deeply about his teammates. His teammates look up to him. He can have an unbelievable presence in the meeting room because his teammates believe in him.

So I think from that aspect, he's a veteran guy that has played a lot of football. He's very knowledgeable about the game. He's very knowledgeable about how to do certain things and the guys look up to that. So I think his presence for the young guys can be really good. He has some strong leadership qualities.

I think Shaka can have a great year. He's got to just continue to work at his craft, and that's one of the things that we talk about, everybody working at your craft and continuing to get better. But he could have a really, really big impact for our defense, just with his leadership capability... to grab those young guys that are still trying to figure it out and lead them down the direction and the vision that coach Franklin has set for this football team. He has the ability to do that. Those young guys to listen to him.

He'll have a positive voice, but I think that the ceiling is high for him, especially if he continues to work like he's capable and needs to work this offseason. I know it's challenging for everybody, but Shaka has got some really good athletic ability. He's got a good mind. He understands concepts, he understands the defense, so I think his ceiling can be pretty high for us.







On defensive ends Jayson Oweh and Adisa Isaac:

I think both of those guys... are ultra talented guys. Both of them have a great ability, great quickness, great physicality. They're both smart football players. Both of those guys made plays last year when they had opportunities in the game. I think both of those young men, they do have a high ceiling.

I like that end group a lot. You got some really talented players in that group with Shaka Toney and the rest of that crew. Smith Vilbert, Shane Simmons, so you got quite a few guys over in that end group that can play. I've been impressed with them. I think they have a high ceiling. Obviously, not being able to see them go in spring ball and compete for that spot in spring is different, but when we are able to get back to football, those guys will be able to compete on the field for that spot. I like where that group can go. It's a talented group.





On defensive tackles P.J. Mustipher and Antonio Shelton, and establishing third and fourth options on the interior:

Watching our tackles, one of the first things that I did when I took this job, I always like to look at game tape to kind of see what kind of players you got inside. You're right about a P.J. and Antonio. Those are two guys that have been down through it. They're proven guys. I still think their best football's ahead. They do a lot of things well. I think we got a chance with those two to be really, really good inside, stout guys versus the run and they know how to adjust and rush the passer. I like those two a lot.

I think another guy that I'd like to see more and I think did a nice job when he was in there was Fred Hansard. He's another good player inside for us. You got some young guys I feel like that are coming on with Hakeem Beamon, I think is a guy you gotta watch. Cole Brevard is a young guy, but he's another guy that's strong and we got to watch out for him inside. Joseph Darkwa. So I mean, I think there's a whole list of guys that you can throw in that mix, that's coming along, that's giving us quality depth.

One of the guys that I've really enjoyed watching in the winter conditioning was Judge Culpepper. He's another physical, high-motor guy. So I think there's a lot of quality guys in that group. I think it's gonna be critical when we are able to get back, is those guys coming along, just developing like we need to.

One of the things that we'll do is we'll focus on the basic fundamentals. They already have a good base. Coach Spence has done a really good job giving them a good base and I'm going to try to build upon that base and get them ready to go. But I think amongst that group of guys, you got a quality, quality group of candidates to come in, to help us be able to roll five to six guys inside and keep guys fresh, and keep hitting the O-linemen wave after wave. We got a nice pool of guys and we'll continue to work get those guys ready to go.