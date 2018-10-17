With him sidelined, now someone else is asked to step in and be one of the first DTs to spell Givens or Windsor. Who might that be?

“Fred does a great job in holding his gap,” said senior linebacker Koa Farmer . “He's a bigger dude. I think he does a great job. I think being in his first year of playing, he does what the expectation is, what the standard is.”

Hansard did not only did provide a needed rest and breather for one of the starters. Listed 6-foot-3 and 316 pounds, he also provided a necessary stout presence in the middle of the defensive line.

A pair of stops doesn’t completely quantify Hansard’s importance to Penn State’s defense, however. At a position unit that was already short on depth after losing three seniors a year ago, Hansard was a needed figure to help take the load off full-time starters Kevin Givens and Robert Windsor .

When Fred Hansard went down in the first half of the Michigan State game Saturday, it turned out to be the last play of his first season of eligibility. Officially, his final stat line reads two tackles – one solo; one assisted, which came when he teamed up with Yetur Gross-Matos for a 3-yard loss in the redshirt freshman’s debut.

In the week leading up to Michigan State, defensive coordinator Brent Pry referred to that group of backups as “a pack right now” and said he was really looking “for a couple of guys to separate themselves.”

At the time that included Hansard, a former four-star recruit who was considered the eighth-best DT in the Class of 2017. Without him, the pack is subtracted by one, putting more weight of responsibility on the others.

Sophomore defensive tackle Antonio Shelton continues to get mentioned by coaches as someone who is ready to fill in, but he only played in five plays this past weekend after sitting out the first half due to a targeting foul the week before against the Buckeyes. In the timeframe of his absence, the injury occurred to Hansard.

No matter the timing, it creates an opening adjacent to Shelton as the No. 2 DT. On this week’s depth chart, that space is filled by true freshman P.J. Mustipher. After not seeing time against Ohio State, Mustipher played in nine plays against the Spartans. Coming in at No. 107 overall in the Class of 2018 Rivals250, Mustipher is the highest-rated DT to signed at Penn State under head coach James Franklin.

C.J. Thorpe is also a factor at the position, but just how much remains to be determined. As a former Rivals100 prospect, himself, Thorpe is also one of the most coveted lineman signees of Franklin's tenure. Rated as the fifth-best offensive guard in the Class of 2017, however, Thorpe was recently moved to DT out of necessity and his transition is ongoing.

His most notable play through two games on defense has been more of a lowlight than a highlight. It came when he was called for a critical, point-costing personal foul in the Michigan State game at the goal line and was held out of action afterward. Listed at No. 3, he still figures to be part of the equation, but Franklin said redshirt freshman Damion Barber is also going to be looked upon to step up.

“We're going to have to develop those guys,” Franklin said. “Damion is going to have to factor in now and be able to get some work for us. P.J. is going to have to grow up fast. Obviously, he is a true freshman. Antonio Shelton, we've seen some good things from him. Those guys have to play bigger roles, there's no doubt about it. That's the situation we're in. We feel good about what Kevin and Robert are doing, but they are going to have to help those other guys out, as well.

“[With] C.J., this is all new to him and we need these young guys and guys that we have moved positions need to have a chance to mature and grow up and understand the responsibility and what they need to do for our defense to be successful.”