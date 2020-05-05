The month of April and the first few days of May have been extra busy across the Big Ten with teams loading up on commitments even with the coronavirus travel ban in full effect.

Prospects cannot visit schools. College coaches cannot see players at high schools.

It has not mattered, though, as 63 total commits have come across the conference over the last few weeks alone.

Every program in the Big Ten has added pledges during this timeframe with Michigan State landing 10 pledges over the last few weeks, including four-star defensive back Charles Brantley from Venice, Fla. Indiana also landed all five of its commits in April.

At the top of the team recruiting rankings, Ohio State leads not only in the Big Ten but also nationally even with April being a relatively quiet month. The Buckeyes have 17 total commits but only two last month in three-star athlete Jantzen Dunn and four-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye.