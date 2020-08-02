Just a few weeks into the disbanding of the Penn State football program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dwight Galt had some concerns.

The Nittany Lions’ strength and conditioning coordinator wasn’t worried about the middle weights on the roster. His tight ends and running backs and linebackers were all highly likely to continue their trajectory in both the weight room as well as with their speed work.

The ends of the spectrum, however, gave him pause.

“We all kind of know what athletes gravitate toward. Quarterbacks and receivers are gonna want to go out and throw and catch. O-line, D-line want to lift weights,” Galt said. “Everybody's kind of got the thing that they gravitate to positionally and almost like DNA.

“So some of my concerns would be lineman conditioning, lineman movement training. They love getting in there and lifting weights. But when you weigh 325-330 pounds, it's just not quite as fun to go out and run around carrying that much weight, even though I think our lean situation is really good. So I worry a little bit about the linemen, making sure that they're doing a really good job of keeping their movement training levels that are really high intensity.”