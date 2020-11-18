"We had one of the best seasons in the history of the school lat year (Penn State went 21-10), so I don't think we're really looking to change much," Ferry said.

The change will be minimal. There will be no massive overhaul to Penn State's in-game scheme, nor will there be a by-design dismantling of the culture Chambers spent almost a decade trying to embed.

About 30 minutes before five different Penn State basketball players sat in front of a webcam and told reporters about their dissatisfaction and confusion regarding the resignation of former head coach Patrick Chambers, interim head coach Jim Ferry presented a blueprint for how he plans to bring those players — and the discontent that still lingers among them — together to win basketball games.





Ferry is beginning his fourth season in State College, spending the previous three as an offensive assistant coach. He's familiar with Chambers' philosophies, and so is the rest of his staff, which has remained largely intact despite Chambers' resignation.

Ferry said that familiarity — as well as his experience as a head coach — has made the transition easy.

"We've kept expectations the same," he said. "There really isn't much change. I've worked closely with [assistant coach Keith Urgo] and Pat over the years on what we were doing offensively, so it's really been easy to transition.

"I'll think you notice that the way we play, having a core of these guys back as well, the continuity of the players and staff, I think its helped us when you're talking about the basketball preparation."

There will be some small tweaks, though, but those have more to do with replacing Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins than they do with Ferry's coaching preference.

There won't be as many post-ups as there were last season, with that being one of the best ways to get Stevens involved. Ferry feels this team has better 3-point shooting than some of the other groups he's coached, and thinks the Nittany Lions will utilize the drive-and-kick a bit more on offense.

"We're very quick," Ferry said. "We're athletic. We do have to ability to go small, which can cause some problems, as long as at the other end, we can really compete and defend and rebound the basketball. I think if anything, you might see a little change in possibly the ability to go a little bit smaller."

In taking the helm, Ferry said his priority has been his players. He declined to give a straight answer to a question about his desire to take the job on a permanent basis because he thought answering it would be unfair to his team.

His strategy toward helping his players through this unexpected change has been to hear their thoughts as much as possible.

"The focus has been on them," Ferry said. "At first, the focus, from a staff standpoint, was just listening. We sat down as a group and we listened. And then from there, we've guided ourselves back to somewhat normalcy — if that's the word you want to use. We have great leadership in this group. We have great continuity in this group, both players and staff. And I think guys have done a really good job of listening first and then helping each other out."



