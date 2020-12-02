Delayed by three days, Penn State’s season finally got started Saturday afternoon as the Nittany Lions knocked off VMI, 86-65, at the Bryce Jordan Center. Wednesday afternoon, they’ll be back at it. Welcoming VCU to the BJC for a 5 p.m. tip (FS1), the Nittany Lions will look to not only knock off the Rams and improve to 2-0 on the young season. They’ll also look to continue a process that has been simmering since Oct. 21 when Patrick Chambers abruptly resigned from his position as head coach. Still raw with emotion, confusion, and disappointment over the decision of Penn State’s administration to force Chambers resignation during a preseason media day three weeks ago, the Nittany Lion players have continued their attempt to push through as the season has finally commenced. And, according to interim head coach Jim Ferry, that process has been aided by the start of the 2020-21 slate of games. “I think it's healing. It's natural,” Ferry said. “There's still gonna be trigger points. I think we're all human beings. There are going to be emotions. But these guys getting to play the game that they love, the game that they've been playing since and the little kids I think it brings back, you don't want to use the word normalcy, but for them, it's what they do, it's what they love. “So I think that's helping a little bit with all of us. When I was in college, when I had to deal with things I didn't want to deal with, adversity or a death in the family, the first place I'd go would be the gym, get shots up, because that was where I felt comfortable. So I think as we move along each day, I think the guys are there for each other and working for each other, and obviously, to do it in a game setting is something which was the next step and I think it's helped a little bit.”

Penn State will look to improve to 2-0 when it hosts VCU Wednesday afternoon at the BJC.

To take another step, the Nittany Lions will look to get past the Mike Rhoades-lead Rams in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. At 2-1 on the season, the Rams have wins against Utah State and a Friday win over Memphis with a loss to No. 11-ranked West Virginia wedged in between on Thanksgiving Day. Now out of the three-games-in-three-days stretch, Ferry identified some of the elements to expect from the Rams Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve coached against VCU for a long time being in the Atlantic 10 and the big key is to take care of the ball. You got to limit your turnovers,” Ferry said. “There's going to be some turnovers in this game. Both teams. We steal it. They steal it. Two teams that play at a real high pace. “But I think a team that takes care of the basketball is ball strong and decision strong, can get themselves a good look at the basket, and I think with them if you can deal with their wave of pressure and be able to reverse the ball, get it to the paint, I think you're gonna get some good looks at the basket.” With the Rams averaging 10.7 steals per game but turning it over an average of 15.7 times, the Nittany Lions will look to build upon their 18-steal performance Saturday afternoon against VMI. Still, in allowing the Keydets to post 35 points in the first half, Ferry also acknowledged that Penn State’s defensive connectivity showed improvement from the first to the second half and will again look to do so Wednesday afternoon. “I think the defense is behind offense usually at this time of the year just because you've got blending guys together, communication skills. We hadn't played another opponent in so long. We've been playing each other every day and you kind of know everybody on your team now. We know the plays that we run very well. So you might get a false sense of where you are defensively,” he said. “Then you get out there and you play a game and you play a team like that. VMI is an exceptional cutting basketball team. They cut very fast. They play that Princeton type of offense. Danny does a great job. And it was just the live speed. So in the first half, we were a little undisciplined for ourselves and we're kind of flying all over the place, we were a little loose. “And then I thought the second half we kind of locked in. We looked more like ourselves, became more disciplined, keeping guys in front of us. But we're still a work-in-progress as we just move it along every day trying to get better, and hopefully, we'll see us defend better for the 40 minutes Wednesday night than maybe we did the other night.”

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS! LAST CHANCE!