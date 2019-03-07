The last time it happened, Chase Berger had just finished eating breakfast at a hotel somewhere along the 299-mile journey from Lincoln, Nebraska to Waterloo, Iowa. His Tri-City Storm were on the road, and Berger was sick with the stomach flu.

Berger remembers that whatever he ate almost immediately came right back up again, sending him running for the door.

Determined as he might have been to lace up his skates in a few hours, Berger realized when he arrived at the rink later that he simply couldn’t play that night.

“I got a cab and stayed the night at the Motel 6 or wherever we were staying that night,” Berger said. “I think that was the last time.”

Indeed, 177 games have come and gone since Berger’s team last took the ice without him, including 149 games with Penn State.



Penn State center Chase Berger

As Penn State’s senior captain, Berger is closing in on becoming the first player in Nittany Lion history to play in every game throughout an entire four-year career. He might even solidify the milestone this weekend if Penn State loses its Big Ten quarterfinal series against Wisconsin, though that certainly wouldn’t sit well with Berger. It’s a remarkable accomplishment, to be sure. But is teammate and former roommate Blake Gober surprised in the slightest? “Absolutely not,” Gober said. Because Berger has earned this by adopting a very disciplined and health-conscious lifestyle. Berger said he considers himself fortunate to have avoided serious injury for such an extended stretch, but he’s made some of his own luck as well. “I learned so much from living with him,” Gober said. “He’s so smart about how he takes care of himself off the ice and again, when he’s at the rink, he’s such a positive guy.” Beger’s daily regimen isn’t militaristic, but it is consistent. He’s not robotic about his own self-maintenance, as he was quick to point out. “I’m certainly not waking up every morning and eating nails and putting oil in,” he said. No, Berger’s fuel in the morning comes from a smoothie or some eggs. It’s somewhat standard. His secret, it turns out, is exercise and sleep, which goes undervalued by many college students, who choose instead to use the nighttime hours to pursue their studies or any of the other nefarious things college students do for fun. But Berger’s high school experience, which often overwhelmed him as he tried to balance playing for two different hockey teams while maintaining a rigorous course load, taught him the time management skills he currently employs at Penn State. Berger, who majors in finance, reluctantly admitted he owns a near-perfect grade point average. He structures study time into every day, and as a result rarely has to work into the late hours of the night. It’s all connected. Berger’s regimented day-to-day outlook supports his good sleep habits, which form the base of his durability. “From what I can tell and from what I've learned, if you're out of shape or tired or whatever, your body's worn down from maybe getting a lack of sleep, something like that. I think it's easier to get injured,” Berger said. “I just try to put myself in the best situation possible by eating the right things away from the rink and treat my body as well as I can off the ice, just so when I’m on the ice I have the lowest risk possible of getting hurt.”



