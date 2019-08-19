With just five days to go until the first college football game of 2019, the Associated Press released its annual preseason poll Monday. As expected, the Nittany Lions were among the nation's best, coming at No. 15.

The 2019 schedule will feature four programs that also made the list. Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten school, coming in at No. 5. Michigan is just two spots behind the Buckeyes at No. 7.

Michigan State sits just a few spots behind the Nittany Lions at No. 18, while Iowa will begin the season at No. 20 overall. Two other Big Ten programs, Wisconsin and Nebraska, were also ranked. The Badgers sit between Michigan State and Iowa at No. 19, while Nebraska will begin the year at No. 24. Both Northwestern and Minnesota received votes for the Top 25.

It should be no surprise who sits at the top of this year's poll, as defending national champion Clemson will begin the season at No. 1. The Tigers are followed by Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. LSU is ranked sixth, while Florida, Notre Dame and Texas round out the top 10.



The Nittany Lions are also ranked No. 14 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll. They'll begin the season at home next Saturday, Aug. 31, against Idaho.