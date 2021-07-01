Answering 10 big Penn State football summer questions
Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer participated in a series of perspectives from team writers and reporters around the Big Ten in the Rivals network this summer focusing on the biggest questions each team is facing in the weeks and months ahead.
For Penn State, particularly coming off a disappointing 4-5 season in 2020, there are many.
Let's take a look at some of the biggest story lines and potential outcomes on tap for the Nittany Lions, here:
1. What is the biggest offensive storyline coming out of the spring?
The introduction of Mike Yurcich as offensive coordinator after a disappointing one-year stint with Kirk Ciarrocca made the spring a critical one for Penn State’s offense.
While the actual numbers were less miserable than most fans are likely to remember from last season, finishing third in scoring at 29.8 points per game, the fact that Penn State started 0-5 with a host of turnover struggles along the way put the unit at the forefront of concerns within the program. No doubt, quarterback Sean Clifford, now the only real option at the position after the transfers of backups Will Levis (Kentucky) and Micah Bowens (Oklahoma), is the second major component to this ongoing story.
