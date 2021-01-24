Following the late-Saturday announcement that Michigan's entire athletic department would be forced into a two week pause due to COVID-19 concerns, the Nittany Lions announced Sunday that their matchup with the Wolverines would be postponed. Set to connect for a rematch Wednesday evening, making up a game originally scheduled for Jan. 9, the two programs will attempt to arrange a new date later this season.

In place of the Wolverines, a make-up trip to No. 15 Ohio State will fill the Wednesday night slot. That game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6, will be the first meeting between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes this season.

With Nebraska's COVID-19 outbreak forcing the postponement of its originally scheduled game with the Nittany Lions for Saturday, Jan. 30 in Lincoln, Penn State will instead still face Wisconsin in its place at the BJC, then turn around to see the Badgers in Madison on Tuesday night in a rare back-to-back.

Games still to be made up, then, will be a trip to Nebraska and a visit from Michigan. Earning an 81-78 win against Northwestern Saturday night at the BJC, the Nittany Lions improved to 2-5 against Big Ten opponents with a 5-6 overall record for the year.

Below is Penn State's complete schedule as presently constructed.

Jan. 27 - @ Ohio State

Jan. 30 - Wisconsin

Feb. 2 - @ Wisconsin

Feb. 5 - Maryland

Feb. 9 - @ Michigan State

Feb. 14 - Nebraska

Feb. 18 - Ohio State

Feb. 21 - @ Iowa

Feb. 26 - Purdue

March 3 - Minnesota

March 7 - @ Maryland



