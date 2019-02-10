Sullivan-Brown is coming off his debut season of action with the Nittany Lions, finishing the year playing in 13 games, making four receptions for 49 yards.

Sullivan-Brown's biggest performance came in the Nittany Lions' 33-28 win at Indiana, pulling in two receptions for 33 yards, both season highs.

Sullivan-Brown joins Danny Dalton, Dae’lun Darien, Brelin Faison-Walden, Alex Gellerstedt, Isaiah Humphries, Sterling Jenkins, Juwan Johnson, Zech McPhearson, Jarvis Miller, Ayron Monroe, and Brandon Polk, each of whom has pursued a transfer this offseason. Of those, Sullivan-Brown becomes the third wide receiver to seek a transfer, thinning out the receivers on scholarship at Penn State to seven.

Taking questions at his National Signing Day press conference last Wednesday, Penn State head coach James Franklin discussed some of the factors that have gone into the program's rash of transfers this offseason.

"The transfer rule, I think, was magnified this year, obviously, with the changes, with the transfer portal and the perception of guys being able to transfer and get eligibility right away," he said. "And there's so many things that go with that. Our situation is a little different than most, because we have such a large number of guys that graduate early. And most of our guys have already graduated.

"So our situation's a little bit different. And for me, ultimately, I want our guys to be able to chase their dreams and be happy and be successful. And we're unbelievably supportive of that."