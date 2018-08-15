Another member of 2018 class forced to retire early
CB Jordan Miner announced Wed. that he'd be stepping away from football
Senior defensive end Ryan Buchholz wasn't the only member of Penn State's roster that was forced to announce his retirement Wednesday.
Freshman cornerback Jordan Miner, who just enrolled at University Park this summer, announced late this afternoon that he, too, would be forced to step away from the team. Just like fellow Class of 2018 prospect Nana Asiedu, who announced his retirement earlier this summer, Miner said via Twitter that it was due to an issue with his heart.
"I was diagnosed with a heart problem that will have to put a hold on my football career," Miner said, via a message on Twitter. "Everybody that knows me knows that I [worked] super hard to get in this position but God had other plans for me."
He added, "I would like to thank Coach Franklin and staff for honoring my scholarship and still [allowing] me to stay with the team."
Miner is the fourth player overall to leave the team due to medical reasons. In addition to Buchholz and Asiedu, it was announced last week that quarterback Jake Zembiec would also taking a medical scholarship. Offensive lineman Robbie Martin also left the team due to personal reasons back in the spring, while James Franklin announced on Aug. 4 that redshirt freshman defensive end Brailyn Franklin was also no longer on the roster. He didn't provide a reason.
A native of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Miner was a four-star prospect and a member of the Rivals250. He was named Sunshine Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. During his senior season at Wiregrass, he didn't allow a single completion at cornerback, recording four pass deflections and four interceptions on just eight attempts. He also accumulated 1,138 yards of total offense, scoring 10 touchdowns.