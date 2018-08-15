Senior defensive end Ryan Buchholz wasn't the only member of Penn State's roster that was forced to announce his retirement Wednesday.

Freshman cornerback Jordan Miner, who just enrolled at University Park this summer, announced late this afternoon that he, too, would be forced to step away from the team. Just like fellow Class of 2018 prospect Nana Asiedu, who announced his retirement earlier this summer, Miner said via Twitter that it was due to an issue with his heart.

"I was diagnosed with a heart problem that will have to put a hold on my football career," Miner said, via a message on Twitter. "Everybody that knows me knows that I [worked] super hard to get in this position but God had other plans for me."

He added, "I would like to thank Coach Franklin and staff for honoring my scholarship and still [allowing] me to stay with the team."