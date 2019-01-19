That Penn State finished on the losing side of this one had everything to do with another late-game letdown for the Nittany Lions.

Despite holding a double-digit second-half lead, a last-second Lamar Stevens attempt hit the rim and fell to the floor, sending the Nittany Lions to a 65-64 loss. With the loss, the Nittany Lions are now 0-8 in the Big Ten and 7-12 for the season.

But for the eighth time in eight tries, close wasn’t enough to earn a win.

For the fifth time against Big Ten opponents this season, the Penn State men’s basketball program came close in its game at Minnesota Saturday night.

Taking a 38-30 lead into the halftime locker room, spurred along by a big rebound game from Lamar Stevens after a miserable night Wednesday in a home loss to Iowa, the Nittany Lions built on it to open the second half. Stevens, finishing with a game-high 27 points after a 17-point first-half outburst, sent home an and-one to open the scoring in the second half and give his team a 41-30 advantage.

Trading punches, Minnesota gradually worked its way back into the game, first in the form of a 10-3 run, and again with an 8-0 run that would give the Gophers their first lead of the game at the free throw line with 8:41 left to play.

In its midst, Penn State’s offense returned to its nightmarish tendencies established throughout the 2018-19 season. Going dry from the field, the Nittany Lions made just one bucket in a span of nearly 10 minutes, a Kyle McCloskey 3-pointer at the 11:32 mark.

Already struggling with a 1-11 drought from the floor, the Nittany Lions also came up short at the free throw line. Missing all four free throws in a back-to-back pair for both Jamari Wheeler and Mike Watkins midway through the half while holding a lead, Stevens also bricked a pair from the line with the two teams tied up at 61-61 with 2:40 left to play.

Ultimately able to emerge from the shooting slump with a second-chance layup for Stevens and a big 3-pointer for Myles Dread, the Gophers were still piling up points at the free throw line. Hitting 17 of 21 from the charity stripe in the second half, the Gophers ultimately sealed their 1-point win there. With Dread called for a foul against a falling Dupree McBrayer in the lane with 2.7 seconds left to play, the Gopher guard knocked down 1 of 2 to set up Stevens' missed shot at the buzzer.

The Nittany Lions return to action Saturday when they host Rutgers (4:30 p.m., BTN).