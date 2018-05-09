Three-star defensive tackle Jared Hunte is expected to return to Penn State this weekend for an unofficial visit.

Back in March, the Queens, N.Y., native visited Penn State for the first time to watch spring practice with a handful of his teammates from Christ The King. He also earned a verbal scholarship offer from head coach James Franklin before heading home.

More recently, defensive line coach Sean Spencer and assistant defensive line coach Phil Galiano stopped by his high school to meet with his head coach, Jason Brown.

“Coach Spencer and Coach Galiano stopped out [May 1st],” said Brown. “They were saying that they’re impressed with a few of our guys. I know they want to see Jared at one their camps. They also want to see, Adam [Elgammal], Tahliq [Battle] and Tirek Murphy camp. Adam is actually going up there with Jared this weekend. Adam’s mother is driving them up. They’ll just be visiting on Saturday.”

Since the start of 2018, Hunte, who’s listed at 6-foot-4, 271 pounds, has seen his scholarship count grow to 13 schools. Maryland was the most recent program to extend a scholarship, offering Hunte on Monday. Baylor, Boston College, LSU, Mississippi, Rutgers, Syracuse and Texas A&M are a few other schools that have joined the race for his signature.

“When I met with Penn State, they were saying that they really like his size and how he moves in space,” Brown said, referring to Hunte.

During a previous interview, Brown said that he plans to bring his team back to Penn State June 16 for the staff’s Lion Strong 7-on-7 and Big Man Challenge. In addition to Hunte, Elgammal currently holds a scholarship from Temple. Murphy is another player that the staff is interested in. The 2020 running back has already earned nine scholarship offers. Notable programs include Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple.

In addition to the Christ The King prospects, Penn State will also host Rivals250 defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon and his mother.

