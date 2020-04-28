Walker stepped into the lineup as a redshirt freshman and went on to start all 13 games at left tackle. Trautwein hasn’t had an opportunity to do any on-field work yet with the 6-foot-6, 320-pound sophomore, but he’s been impressed with what he’s seen on video.

Penn State surrendered 32 sacks last season, the fourth-highest total in the Big Ten, and its average of 2.46 sacks allowed per game ranked 98th in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Sacks are complicated things, of course. They aren’t strictly a referendum on how well your offensive line is performing, as quarterbacks need to get rid of the football quickly and running backs need to take seriously their responsibilities as pass blockers. But sacks do tend to be drive-killers, and that’s why first-year offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said shortly after his arrival at Penn State that one of his goals is to cut down on negative-yardage plays.

“He’s athletic, he has great feet, he’s strong, and he has a great punch when he uses it,” Trautwein said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning. “You could tell that he’s nasty. He tries to finish blocks. I’m excited to get him when he’s young and mold him into what he feels like he’s going to be. I know his goals, and I’m going to do everything I can to get him to his goals. He’s a really good player who I’m excited to get my hands on and coach.”



Fries was also a 13-game starter last season, winning honorable mention All-Big Ten notice. The fifth-year senior, who stands 6-6, 309 pounds, is getting set for his third season as a first-team tackle, as he started 11 games during his redshirt sophomore year in 2018. Trautwein said he’s appreciated Fries’ diligent approach to the team’s off-season preparations.

“Will is awesome. He’s a guy who will send me clips, NFL clips. He’s always doing extra stuff,” Trautwein said. “He showed me a picture of a punching bag that he built in his backyard. That’s the mentality that I love. That’s the mentality that I want in my offensive line. The offensive line is all about development, and it’s all about doing the little things that no one else wants to do. I think Will has that mindset, which I think is going to help him in football and later in life.

“For Will, this is a big season, this is a big year, and I think he’s taking it that way. He wants to be All-Big Ten and he wants to be drafted. That’s his mindset, and I think he has that ability. He has great feet, and he just loves the game of football. I think a lot of organizations will love that in him. That’s what you want. You don’t want guys who have been getting through with their talent. You want guys who want to be great. That’s what pushes your offensive line, and it pushes your organization. So I’m excited about Will. He’s a leader, when you talk about the tackles. A lot of guys believe in him.”