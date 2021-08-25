Analyzing Penn State's Class of 2022 by average points per player

Penn State's Class of 2022 currently ranks No. 2 in the nation according to the Rivals Team Rankings, and Nittany Lion fans couldn't be more excited about it. They have good reason to be, too. With 14 four- or five-star players currently committed, the class is on pace to be the best under James Franklin since 2018, when he and his staff finished fifth overall following a Big Ten Championship in 2016 and a win in the Fiesta Bowl the following season. However, those that follow recruiting closely know that the Nittany Lions won't ultimately finish that high. They likely won't surpass the 2018 class either. With 24 players currently committed, it'll be hard for Penn State to pad its total much more, even if they do end up adding someone like Rivals100 linebacker Jaishawn Barham. Related: Three PSU commits who are set to outplay their ratings this fall

Penn State commits Ken Talley, Beau Pribula, Jerry Cross and Drew Shelton took official visits to University Park this summer.

Ranking No. 84 overall, Barham's commitment is worth 156 points total, but since Rivals only counts the top 20 players in each class, one of the 5.6 three-star players (which count for 75 points) would drop from their total. So even if they can land a top player like Barham, it'll only be a gain of 81 points at this stage in the cycle. Another way that I personally like looking at classes is averaging out the points per player. This method puts a much higher emphasis on quality than quantity, which personally, I like. Now, with that said, it's kind of skewed this time of the year, especially when a school like Penn State is basically done with its class. However, I think it paints a better picture in regards to the true talent that Penn State is getting and where they rank among the nation's best. So, I did some math yesterday to figure out where the Nittany Lions rank currently, and try to project where they may finish in the months ahead. Below are the current top 25 teams in regards to average points per player (APP).

Class of 2022 Top 25 sorted by average points per player

1) Ohio State - 145.28 (14 total commitments) 2) Clemson - 141.33 (12) 3) Alabama - 138. 28 (14) 4) LSU - 127.53 (15) 5) Georgia - 126.73 (15) 6) Texas A&M - 123.36 (14) 7) USC - 123.2 (10) 8) North Carolina - 117.08 (13) 9) Oklahoma - 116.79 (14) 10) Florida State - 114.44 (18) 11) Notre Dame - 114.38 (21) 12) Oregon - 107.84 (19) 13) Miami - 106.55. (9) 14) Florida - 105.38 (13) 15) Missouri - 102.08 (13) 16) Michigan - 98.6 (15) 17) Penn State - 98.58 (24) 18) Kentucky - 96.25 (12) 19) Indiana - 94.29 (14) 20) Texas - 97.47 (17) 21) Arizona State - 95.16 (6) 22) Tennessee - 92.93 (14) 23) Rutgers - 92.93 (15) 24) Auburn - 92.72 (11) 25) Oklahoma State - 91.30 (13)

So, the first thing many of you will notice here is that Penn State is down in 17th. That’s likely lower than almost all of you expected, but it’s important to also look at the teams around the Nittany Lions to get a better feel for how this projection will work itself out in the months ahead. Directly ahead of Penn State, you’ll notice Michigan and Missouri. The Tigers have averaged in the 70s in recent years, and while I do think Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff will help them improve on those numbers this year and beyond, I’d be shocked if their average doesn’t drop in the months to come. With just 13 recruits, they’ll have to land a handful of four-star players to stay ahead of PSU come December. Michigan’s average will also likely to drop some, although if they finish strong, not by much. The Wolverines are serious players with Rivals100 offensive lineman Josh Conerley Jr., as well as defensive tackle Deone Walker and linebacker Lander Barton, both of whom hold four-star ratings. Conerley would give them a ton of bonus points, but the Wolverines can take a full class this year, so with only 15 players currently committed, they’ll likely have to land more four-star players than three-stars to finish ahead of Penn State. I think in the end, they'll pad the class with some lower-ranked players and drop below Penn State. When I look at the remaining schools ahead of the Nittany Lions, I think Miami, USC, North Carolina and Florida will all likely have a big impact on PSU’s average points per player ranking moving forward. All four schools finished with an average above 100 last season. Miami has just nine commitments currently, while USC has just 10, so they have a long way to go still. USC's average will almost certainly finish lower than it is currently, but an average above 100 wouldn't be a complete surprise.

North Carolina could finish with a total below 20 commitments this year, so that'll hurt them in the true Rivals rankings and potentially help their APP. After landing five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw over the weekend, I expect running back George Pettaway to be a Tar Heel in the near future. Five-star offensive lineman Zach Rice and wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. are also seriously considering the Tar Heels, so I think they're on pace to finish ahead of Penn State right now, although they'll also likely add a few three-stars in due time that bring that 117.08 number down a bit. Florida is another school I could see Penn State surpassing. They're currently in the mix with a few Rivals250 players like wide receivers Evan Stewart and Jayden Gibson, as well as athlete Azareyeh Thomas. The Gators hold 13 commitments currently and aren't expected to surpass 20 signees. But even if they do land two of those guys, they'll likely finish their class with some three-star players that could bring their APP under 100.

