Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 10:54:19 -0600') }} football Edit

What can fans expect from future QB Micah Bowens?

Pchm1azbhi2zzgv2xndu
QB Micah Bowens works out at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

It's not often that Penn State picks up commitments from players on the West Coast, but for the second-straight year, James Franklin and his staff have added a signal-caller from the Pacific Time Z...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}