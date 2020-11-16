Analysis: Exploring Penn State's bizarre total yardage trends
For many, the start to this Penn State season might seem backwards.
The Nittany Lions are 0-4 in a year where there was hope they'd be in the College Football Playoff conversation, but it's the way they've gotten there that makes that record all the more jarring.
Exempting a game against perennial Big Ten favorite Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have outgained all three of their opponents — twice by margins over 200 yards.
This season, we can deduce why that's happening.
Penn State's red zone offense hasn't been good enough, and the Lions have lost the turnover battle in all four of the games they've played this season.
But there's a larger trend to be examined here, one that goes beyond just this strange, pandemic-stricken season and includes games that Penn State has lost as well as games the Nittany Lions have won.
Since the start of the 2018 season, Penn State has played 30 games. In those games, the team that finishes with the most total yardage has a record of 14-16.
Consider that for a second. For 2.5 seasons, the Nittany Lions have been playing a brand of football that — for whatever reason — has given the team that moves the ball up and down the field most effectively a disadvantage.
You might ask yourself if this is a bit more common than eventual wisdom would lead us to believe. Football, after all, isn't absolute. There are plenty of ways to win a football game that don't include outright domination.
So, let's compare Penn State with some of the other top teams in the Big Ten over that 2.5 year window.
In games played by Ohio State, the team that finishes with the most total yardage is 27-4. In Michigan games, that team is 25-3. In Wisconsin games, that team is 23-6.
Let's take a look at the 16 Penn State games with counterintuitive results. below.
|Date
|Opponent
|Yardage
|Outcome
|
Sept. 1, 2018
|
Appalachian State
|
451-434, App St.
|
45-38 PSU (OT)
|
Sept. 29, 2018
|
Ohio State
|
492-389 PSU
|
27-26 OSU
|
Oct. 20, 2018
|
Indiana
|
554-417 IU
|
33-28 PSU
|
Oct. 27, 2018
|
Iowa
|
350-312 Iowa
|
30-24 PSU
|
Jan. 1, 2019
|
Kentucky
|
407-297 PSU
|
27-24 UK
|
Sept. 7, 2019
|
Buffalo
|
429-357 UB
|
45-13 PSU
|
Sept. 14, 2019
|
Pitt
|
396-389 Pitt
|
17-10 PSU
|
Oct. 12, 2019
|
Iowa
|
356-294 Iowa
|
17-12 PSU
|
Oct. 26, 2019
|
Michigan
|
417-293 UM
|
28-21 PSU
|
Nov. 9, 2019
|
Minnesota
|
518-460 PSU
|
31-26 MN
|
Nov. 16, 2019
|
Indiana
|
462-371 IU
|
34-27 PSU
|
Nov. 30, 2019
|
Rutgers
|
383-333 RU
|
27-6 PSU
|
Dec. 28, 2019
|
Memphis
|
542-529 MU
|
53-39 PSU
|
Oct. 24, 2020
|
Indiana
|
488-211 PSU
|
36-35 IU
|
Nov. 7, 2020
|
Maryland
|
434-405 PSU
|
35-19 MD
|
Nov. 14, 2020
|
Nebraska
|
501-298 PSU
|
30-23 NEB
So, the first thing here that you notice is that, before this season, Penn State was winning the vast majority of these games, with only a few pretty painful exceptions coming in big games against Ohio State and Minnesota, as well as a bowl loss to Kentucky.
Let's separate the games Penn State won from the batch that it didn't and see if we can figure out what's going on.
|Game
|Turnovers
|Red Zone
|Penalties/Yards
|
App St. 2018
|
App St. 1, PSU 0
|
App St: 3-for-4
PSU: 6-for-6
|
App St: 9/100
PSU: 2/10
|
Indiana 2018
|
IU 3, PSU 2
|
IU: 3-for-4
PSU: 5-for-5
|
IU: 7/55
PSU: 3/40
|
Iowa 2018
|
Iowa 2, PSU 2
|
Iowa: 2-for-3
PSU: 2-for-3
|
Iowa: 6/25
PSU: 6/47
|
Buffalo 2019
|
UB 2, PSU 1
|
UB: 3-for-3
PSU: 2-for-2
|
UB: 8/78
PSU: 3/25
|
Pitt 2019
|
Pitt 0, PSU 0
|
Pitt: 2-for-3
PSU: 2-for-2
|
Pitt: 2/18
PSU: 3/40
|
Iowa 2019
|
Iowa 2, PSU 0
|
Iowa: 2-for-2
PSU: 2-for-2
|
Iowa: 1/5
PSU: 8/80
|
Michigan 2019
|
UM 1, PSU 0
|
UM: 3-for-4
PSU: 2-for-2
|
UM: 8/48
PSU: 5/58
|
Indiana 2019
|
IU 2, PSU 1
|
IU: 4-for-4
PSU: 3-for-3
|
IU: 5/27
PSU: 1/0
|
Rutgers 2019
|
RU 0, PSU 1
|
RU: 1-for-2
PSU: 3-for-4
|
RU: 6/57
PSU: 3/30
|
Memphis 2019
|
MU 2, PSU 1
|
MU: 5-for-6
PSU: 5-for-5
|
MU: 8/45
PSU: 2/15
This tells us that, up until this season, Penn State has been really good at winning in the margins in a couple different ways, flipping the outcome of 10 games in which it was outgained by its opponent.
For starters, Penn State took excellent care of the football in these games, with just two games with more than one turnover. The Lions lost the turnover battle just once in this batch of games, and that came against an abysmal Rutgers team last season.
The other thing that's striking is how efficient Penn State was in the red zone. Among these 10 games, the Nittany Lions entered the red zone and came away without points just twice.
Penalties, on the other hand, seem to form less of a trend, with Penn State giving away more penalty yardage than it received four times in games it won.
Now, let's take a look at what happened in the games Penn State lost.
|Game
|Turnovers
|Red Zone
|Penalties
|
Ohio State 2018
|
OSU 1, PSU 1
|
OSU: 1-for-2
PSU: 3-for-3
|
OSU: 10/105
PSU: 7/64
|
Kentucky 2019
|
UK 0, PSU 2
|
UK: 4-for-4
PSU: 4-for-6
|
UK: 3/27
PSU: 3/24
|
Minnesota 2019
|
MN 1, PSU 3
|
MN: 2-for-2
PSU: 4-for-6
|
MN: 5/40
PSU: 4/45
|
Indiana 2020
|
IU 2, PSU 3
|
IU: 5-for-5
PSU: 3-for-6
|
IU: 4/36
PSU: 10/100
|
Maryland 2020
|
MD 0, PSU 3
|
MD: 0-for-0
PSU: 2-for-4
|
MD: 8/55
PSU: 4/25
|
Nebraska 2020
|
NEB 1, PSU 2
|
NEB: 4-for-4
PSU: 4-for-6
|
NEB: 5/29
PSU: 4/50
Here, the stats tell us a similar story. Casting as an outlier the 2018 Ohio State game — in which Penn State had more yardage, less penalty yardage, better red zone efficiency and an equal amount of turnovers yet somehow managed to lose — turnovers and red zone success tell the story here.
What's noticeable here is the quality of opposition. in 2018 and 2019, it took an excellent football team to force Penn State into these kind of mistakes.
While Indiana seems to be on track for one of its best seasons in program history, Maryland and Nebraska likely don't fit that mold.
And so, with the start of a bizarre 2020 season, we've also seen a trend that the Nittany Lions have depended on for two seasons — finding a way to win even when the total yardage might suggest they shouldn't — flipped against them.
They've moved the ball better than their opposition in three of their four games this season, but ball security and red zone failures are holding them back.
*******
