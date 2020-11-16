 Penn State football: Exploring the Nittany Lions' bizarre total yardage trends
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 10:13:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Analysis: Exploring Penn State's bizarre total yardage trends

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

For many, the start to this Penn State season might seem backwards.

The Nittany Lions are 0-4 in a year where there was hope they'd be in the College Football Playoff conversation, but it's the way they've gotten there that makes that record all the more jarring.

Exempting a game against perennial Big Ten favorite Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have outgained all three of their opponents — twice by margins over 200 yards.

This season, we can deduce why that's happening.

Penn State's red zone offense hasn't been good enough, and the Lions have lost the turnover battle in all four of the games they've played this season.

But there's a larger trend to be examined here, one that goes beyond just this strange, pandemic-stricken season and includes games that Penn State has lost as well as games the Nittany Lions have won.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Penn State has played 30 games. In those games, the team that finishes with the most total yardage has a record of 14-16.

Consider that for a second. For 2.5 seasons, the Nittany Lions have been playing a brand of football that — for whatever reason — has given the team that moves the ball up and down the field most effectively a disadvantage.

You might ask yourself if this is a bit more common than eventual wisdom would lead us to believe. Football, after all, isn't absolute. There are plenty of ways to win a football game that don't include outright domination.

So, let's compare Penn State with some of the other top teams in the Big Ten over that 2.5 year window.

In games played by Ohio State, the team that finishes with the most total yardage is 27-4. In Michigan games, that team is 25-3. In Wisconsin games, that team is 23-6.

Let's take a look at the 16 Penn State games with counterintuitive results. below.

Yardage and outcome discrepancies 
Date  Opponent  Yardage  Outcome 

Sept. 1, 2018

Appalachian State

451-434, App St.

45-38 PSU (OT)

Sept. 29, 2018

Ohio State

492-389 PSU

27-26 OSU

Oct. 20, 2018

Indiana

554-417 IU

33-28 PSU

Oct. 27, 2018

Iowa

350-312 Iowa

30-24 PSU

Jan. 1, 2019

Kentucky

407-297 PSU

27-24 UK

Sept. 7, 2019

Buffalo

429-357 UB

45-13 PSU

Sept. 14, 2019

Pitt

396-389 Pitt

17-10 PSU

Oct. 12, 2019

Iowa

356-294 Iowa

17-12 PSU

Oct. 26, 2019

Michigan

417-293 UM

28-21 PSU

Nov. 9, 2019

Minnesota

518-460 PSU

31-26 MN

Nov. 16, 2019

Indiana

462-371 IU

34-27 PSU

Nov. 30, 2019

Rutgers

383-333 RU

27-6 PSU

Dec. 28, 2019

Memphis

542-529 MU

53-39 PSU

Oct. 24, 2020

Indiana

488-211 PSU

36-35 IU

Nov. 7, 2020

Maryland

434-405 PSU

35-19 MD

Nov. 14, 2020

Nebraska

501-298 PSU

30-23 NEB

So, the first thing here that you notice is that, before this season, Penn State was winning the vast majority of these games, with only a few pretty painful exceptions coming in big games against Ohio State and Minnesota, as well as a bowl loss to Kentucky.

Let's separate the games Penn State won from the batch that it didn't and see if we can figure out what's going on.


Penn State wins with less yardage 
Game  Turnovers Red Zone  Penalties/Yards 

App St. 2018

App St. 1, PSU 0

App St: 3-for-4

PSU: 6-for-6

App St: 9/100

PSU: 2/10

Indiana 2018

IU 3, PSU 2

IU: 3-for-4

PSU: 5-for-5

IU: 7/55

PSU: 3/40

Iowa 2018

Iowa 2, PSU 2

Iowa: 2-for-3

PSU: 2-for-3

Iowa: 6/25

PSU: 6/47

Buffalo 2019

UB 2, PSU 1

UB: 3-for-3

PSU: 2-for-2

UB: 8/78

PSU: 3/25

Pitt 2019

Pitt 0, PSU 0

Pitt: 2-for-3

PSU: 2-for-2

Pitt: 2/18

PSU: 3/40

Iowa 2019

Iowa 2, PSU 0

Iowa: 2-for-2

PSU: 2-for-2

Iowa: 1/5

PSU: 8/80

Michigan 2019

UM 1, PSU 0

UM: 3-for-4

PSU: 2-for-2

UM: 8/48

PSU: 5/58

Indiana 2019

IU 2, PSU 1

IU: 4-for-4

PSU: 3-for-3

IU: 5/27

PSU: 1/0

Rutgers 2019

RU 0, PSU 1

RU: 1-for-2

PSU: 3-for-4

RU: 6/57

PSU: 3/30

Memphis 2019

MU 2, PSU 1

MU: 5-for-6

PSU: 5-for-5

MU: 8/45

PSU: 2/15

This tells us that, up until this season, Penn State has been really good at winning in the margins in a couple different ways, flipping the outcome of 10 games in which it was outgained by its opponent.

For starters, Penn State took excellent care of the football in these games, with just two games with more than one turnover. The Lions lost the turnover battle just once in this batch of games, and that came against an abysmal Rutgers team last season.

The other thing that's striking is how efficient Penn State was in the red zone. Among these 10 games, the Nittany Lions entered the red zone and came away without points just twice.

Penalties, on the other hand, seem to form less of a trend, with Penn State giving away more penalty yardage than it received four times in games it won.

Now, let's take a look at what happened in the games Penn State lost.

Penn State losses with more yardage 
Game  Turnovers Red Zone  Penalties 

Ohio State 2018

OSU 1, PSU 1

OSU: 1-for-2

PSU: 3-for-3

OSU: 10/105

PSU: 7/64

Kentucky 2019

UK 0, PSU 2

UK: 4-for-4

PSU: 4-for-6

UK: 3/27

PSU: 3/24

Minnesota 2019

MN 1, PSU 3

MN: 2-for-2

PSU: 4-for-6

MN: 5/40

PSU: 4/45

Indiana 2020

IU 2, PSU 3

IU: 5-for-5

PSU: 3-for-6

IU: 4/36

PSU: 10/100

Maryland 2020

MD 0, PSU 3

MD: 0-for-0

PSU: 2-for-4

MD: 8/55

PSU: 4/25

Nebraska 2020

NEB 1, PSU 2

NEB: 4-for-4

PSU: 4-for-6

NEB: 5/29

PSU: 4/50

Here, the stats tell us a similar story. Casting as an outlier the 2018 Ohio State game — in which Penn State had more yardage, less penalty yardage, better red zone efficiency and an equal amount of turnovers yet somehow managed to lose — turnovers and red zone success tell the story here.

What's noticeable here is the quality of opposition. in 2018 and 2019, it took an excellent football team to force Penn State into these kind of mistakes.

While Indiana seems to be on track for one of its best seasons in program history, Maryland and Nebraska likely don't fit that mold.

And so, with the start of a bizarre 2020 season, we've also seen a trend that the Nittany Lions have depended on for two seasons — finding a way to win even when the total yardage might suggest they shouldn't — flipped against them.

They've moved the ball better than their opposition in three of their four games this season, but ball security and red zone failures are holding them back.

