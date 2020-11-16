For many, the start to this Penn State season might seem backwards.

The Nittany Lions are 0-4 in a year where there was hope they'd be in the College Football Playoff conversation, but it's the way they've gotten there that makes that record all the more jarring.

Exempting a game against perennial Big Ten favorite Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have outgained all three of their opponents — twice by margins over 200 yards.

This season, we can deduce why that's happening.

Penn State's red zone offense hasn't been good enough, and the Lions have lost the turnover battle in all four of the games they've played this season.

But there's a larger trend to be examined here, one that goes beyond just this strange, pandemic-stricken season and includes games that Penn State has lost as well as games the Nittany Lions have won.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Penn State has played 30 games. In those games, the team that finishes with the most total yardage has a record of 14-16.

Consider that for a second. For 2.5 seasons, the Nittany Lions have been playing a brand of football that — for whatever reason — has given the team that moves the ball up and down the field most effectively a disadvantage.

You might ask yourself if this is a bit more common than eventual wisdom would lead us to believe. Football, after all, isn't absolute. There are plenty of ways to win a football game that don't include outright domination.

So, let's compare Penn State with some of the other top teams in the Big Ten over that 2.5 year window.

In games played by Ohio State, the team that finishes with the most total yardage is 27-4. In Michigan games, that team is 25-3. In Wisconsin games, that team is 23-6.

Let's take a look at the 16 Penn State games with counterintuitive results. below.

