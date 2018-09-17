“There’s a whole bunch of stuff that’s on that tape that’s ugly and smells bad, and winning sometimes is like the deodorant that covers it up,” Franklin said. “The funk, perfume, cologne – whatever you want to spray over it – that’s the win. It doesn’t mean that you still can’t correct the issues and the problems, because they’re there.”

It’s a lot of glitter to add to a fast start for the Nittany Lions. But in many ways it’s just that: glitter. They are 3-0 and that’s the most important part, but as head coach James Franklin cautioned in his post-game press conference Saturday, don’t let the gaudy numbers mislead. There are some underlying issues that still make you wrinkle your nose.

Following a 63-10 win over Kent State at home Saturday, Penn State has been racking up points nearly at a historic pace. Winning by at least 45 points each of the last two weeks, that's something hasn’t happened at PSU since 1947. Scoring a combined 159 points through the first three games, a total like that has only occurred twice in the past 100 years. Now the Nittany Lions have notched at least one 60-point game in three consecutive seasons, a first since the mid-1990s.

It was the penalties that he first discussed Saturday after the game and what arose immediately in the first quarter against the Golden Flashes. On just the second play of the game, it was a holding call against center Michal Menet that negated Trace McSorley’s 56-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler.

Then on the first defensive series, which lasted 11 plays, Penn State was called three times for offsides, including the first play on star DE Shareef Miller.

“There were times we looked like a Super Bowl team, flashes of really good things,” said Franklin. “Then, there’s other times where we’re really hurting ourselves, and the opponent had nothing to do with it. We can’t do that. So, we have to be more consistent in everything we do, especially defensively. We have to eliminate pre-snap penalties.”

The second encroachment came against DT Robert Windsor and lifted Kent State to a first down on a fourth-down try. DT Ellison Jordan was flagged for the third, which Kent State declined, but it created a free play for an aware quarterback like Woody Barrett. He took advantage and tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass that knotted the game, 7-7, after the opening two drives.

Penn State prepared the week before for the speed and tempo of Kent State’s offense. In order to do so, McSorley and the first-team offense practiced against Miller, Windsor and first-team defense, aiming to give the best look possible. Linebacker Cam Brown told me that “it definitely helped seeing it at practice” because “when you get used to something and you come into the game and you’re not shocked, it makes it a lot easier to diagnose what they’re doing.”

But even with a talented offense like Penn State’s, was the practice version an exact replica?

“At some points no, honestly,” Brown said. “[Kent State was] pretty fast and it was impressive how they got it done. That’s something that we’re clearly going to have to work on, but I feel like we adjusted.”

It took the just first drive. After that the defense settled in. There were only two more penalties called against it the rest of the game, and not again was anyone called offsides. In the post-game press conference, players suggested that how Barrett was calling for the snap caught them off guard at first.

In practice, the focus was on running a play as fast as possible. Then get to the ball and get ready for another one. What wasn’t able to be reproduced, however, was Barrett's pre-snap routine in a noisy Beaver Stadium environment.

“I think it was the clap cadence that got us for a little bit,” Brown said. “We weren't really prepared. We wanted to get off the ball fast because we knew they were going to go hurry-up. I think guys were just getting a little antsy, that's all.”

As one who was penalized, Miller said that it was something that was quickly corrected and the drive chart is the evidence.

“No excuse for that,” Miller said. “We should be disciplined and key the ball and not jump offsides. Whether it’s a clap or whatever, we just have to key the ball.”

While the defensive line got things worked out in short order, the offense’s penalties persisted throughout the game. In total Penn State was hit with nine accepted flags, surrendering 109 total yards. It had only been penalized six times for 55 yards in the two previous games, so it’s not as though this has been a trend. But it has been the timing of some of these flags that really got Franklin heated and why it’s something he clearly wants corrected.

Not only did the early offsides penalties lead to the Golden Flashes’ first and only TD, but the Lions’ penalties on offense wiped out three scores of their own. In addition to Hamler’s, two other TDs were called back.

WR Juwan Johnson’s 24-yard TD reception in the second quarter came back due to a pass interference pick play called on freshman TE Pat Freiermuth. Then WR Cam Sullivan-Brown’s 66-yard TD catch in the third quarter came back when OG CJ Thorpe was called for holding. Additionally, two more penalties were called in the fourth quarter with the backups in.