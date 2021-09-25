Analysis: Comfortable Penn State win directs focus toward areas for growth

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Sean Clifford had listened to nine minutes of questions about his Nittany Lions’ performance in a comfortable, 38-17 win over Villanova Saturday when he first broached the topic. Penn State’s offense, having accrued 401 yards and four touchdowns passing under his direction with three sterling receiving efforts from Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, had been the subject of some scrutiny by head coach James Franklin minutes earlier. And, by extension, the media that covers and fans that follow the program had similar questions of the nation’s No. 6-ranked team. Why had the Nittany Lions failed to reach 100 yards rushing for the third time of the young, four-game 2021 season, for instance? What issues existed along the offensive line or in the running backs room that led the Nittany Lions to finish with an average of just 2.4 yards per carry on the day? “Obviously,” Franklin offered in his opening postgame remarks, “we got to get the running game going. That’s going to be something we’re going to have to continue to emphasize and get better in that area.”

Having endured a lengthy session with the media in which he acknowledged the shortcomings of the day’s performance for the offense, pointing to all of the areas the Nittany Lions will look to be better when they study the film Sunday, Clifford offered a brief retort, though. Facing an FCS Villanova program that had effectively established its dominance defending the run in its first three games of the season, allowing just 29.3 yards per outing on the ground, Clifford gave credit to the Nittany Lions’ opponent. “We do a lot of things. We have a pretty complex offense and we do a lot of different concepts and plays, and it’s a lot of different things that teams gotta scheme,” Clifford said. “I think Villanova did a very good job today. They gave us some different looks that we hadn’t seen from their film. They made plays when the plays were there. That’s a really good football team.” Absent running back Noah Cain for the majority of the game, the Nittany Lions’ starter limited to just one 2-yard carry after seeing less practice time this week due to injury, Penn State’s offense saw that quality firsthand in the form of physicality in the trenches. Struggling to keep the Wildcats at bay along the defensive front, Franklin pointing out a down day for the Nittany Lion tight ends’ help in run-blocking, the result was a three-sack day on Clifford and a failure to generate a single carry longer than 13 yards. Instead, Penn State turned to the quick passing game and screens to supplement its rushing attack as it has done all season, an element Franklin discussed as something of a counterbalance to his disappointment in the running game.