With it being just a little over two months since signing day for the Class of 2021, the Big Ten Conference has had an unbelievable start to its recruitment for the Class of 2022.

Already, 63 members of the Class of 2022 have given verbal commitments to Big Ten schools, and three Big Ten schools are ranked by Rivals as having a top 10 rated recruiting class in the country. Those three schools are Ohio State with 11 verbal commitments and an early No. 1 rating for their Class of 2022 by Rivals, plus Penn State, and Rutgers.

Penn State is off to its fastest recruiting start since its Class of 2017 which was headed up by Micah Parsons. The Nittany Lions presently have eight verbal commitments for their Class of 2022 and at this early stage in the recruiting process, all eight of those verbal commitments have a 4-star ranking from at least two of the three Internet recruiting services.

